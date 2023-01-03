Read full article on original website
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?
When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a New York City Town House Where Color, Pattern, and Pizzazz Win Out
AD100 designer Rayman Boozer, founder of interiors company Apartment 48, loves pretty rooms. For this project, a brownstone on New York’s Upper East Side, he wanted to open up the space with vivid colors and interesting textures while highlighting the lovely outdoor garden. “Having a pretty room is really important to me. I always want it to be pretty while also being something that you can relax in,” he says.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Two rare coins sell for $17,800 online after bidding war – exact features to look for in your spare change
RARE coins can cause intense bidding wars to break out among collectors. And one seller recently listed a duo of coins that have now sold for a whopping $17,800. While this amount may sound surprising, it's nothing coin collectors aren't used to. A single coin can go for as much...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
A juice company dumped orange peels in a national park. Here's what it looks like now.
12,000 tons of food waste and 21 years later, this forest looks totally different.
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper
When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
msn.com
I built an Airbnb treehouse in my yard. I charge up to $250 a night — and I've already made enough money as a host to quit my job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Will Sutherland, who owns a treehouse Airbnb. It has been edited for length and clarity. Even before I bought my house, I had the idea of building a treehouse on the four-acre property. When I walked around the site for the first time, I saw two trees sitting over a rock ledge and wanted to put a treehouse there. At the time, it was a pipe dream that I never thought I would actually be able to do.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Venomous Widow Spider Found in Hudson Valley Grocery Bag
Here is one tiny reason why you might have to start checking your paper grocery bags when you get home. Almost everyone knows someone with a fear of spiders. Just under 20% of the population has a fear of spiders and I don't think this story is going to help those numbers.
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
How to decorate a bedroom for better sleep, according to a sleep doctor
A good night's sleep is the ultimate dream and how you decorate your space actually plays an important part in ensuring you get those Zzzs
