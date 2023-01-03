Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club’s current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don’t tell either coach that it’s meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless,” Allen asserted. “All these things matter.”
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
Bobby Wagner’s take on knocking Seahawks out of playoff picture will rile up fans
The Los Angeles Rams will finish their dismal 2022 season with a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Week 18 game doesn’t mean much to the defending champs, who are out of playoff contention and dealing with numerous injuries. However, for Bobby Wagner, this game absolutely means something.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Bobby Wagner Says Seahawks 'Gave Up On Me' Ahead of Seattle Return
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will be returning to a place of familiarity when his team visits the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. Wagner, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, told reporters that he feels particularly motivated ahead of entering Lumen Field on Sunday because he will be "playing the organization that you felt gave up on you."
