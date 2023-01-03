Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas
A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
nrgmediadixon.com
19-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Trying to Elude Police During Traffic Stop
Just after midnight on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Montague Road from Pecatonica Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies gave chase after the Honda before the Honda pulled over at Montague Road and Spielman Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 19-year-old...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of 1000 block...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Police Department’s Holiday Enforcement Numbers
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Rockford Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of. Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled. Over”...
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND. Case...
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release Info. On A Recent Shooting Incident
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Rockford Police. officers were in the 300 block of Ogilby when they observed an adult male,...
rockfordscanner.com
Thieves Steal Several Trailers and Equipment Worth Over $100,000.00, In Winnebago County.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. ATTENTION! The following items were stolen from our lot last evening. – A New Holland L328 Skidsteer,. – 2023 20′ 7K Timpte Aluminum Equipment Trailer,...
Comments / 0