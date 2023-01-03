ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
LOVES PARK, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas

A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed

What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

19-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Trying to Elude Police During Traffic Stop

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Montague Road from Pecatonica Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies gave chase after the Honda before the Honda pulled over at Montague Road and Spielman Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 19-year-old...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County

Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of 1000 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Police Department’s Holiday Enforcement Numbers

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Rockford Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of. Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled. Over”...
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RPD Release Info. On A Recent Shooting Incident

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Rockford Police. officers were in the 300 block of Ogilby when they observed an adult male,...

