ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 19

Sojurn Sui Juris
4d ago

No cash bail data shows that its dangerous to law abiding citizens and destroys lives but the left feels it's the right thing to do.

Reply(2)
13
B L G
3d ago

Another part of this bill is anyone out on electronic monitoring can be gone for 48 hours before considered missing. What’s the sense of being let out on a monitor when you can leave and do whatever you like as long as you’re back in 48 hours?

Reply
4
RBNY
4d ago

Oh don't fool yourself, it's definitely "data". Just look at the crime data and you will see that principal doesn't matter much.

Reply
4
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected

(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November's election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. Illinois lawmakers expanded mail-in ballots during the pandemic...
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

Poem about SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is seeking to eliminate cash bail throughout the entire state of Illinois. To give you an easy explanation on how this law could affect your life as a citizen of the Land of Lincoln, I decided to give a breakdown of what could happen in the form of a poem.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises

Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban

CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are busy this week in the State Capitol. The Illinois House passed the Patient and Provider Protection Act. The goal of the act is to provide protection to patients and abortion providers. If passed, the bill would protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Gun ban bill passes in IL House

Just a few days after being formally introduced, the Illinois House passed a ban on assault weapons early this (Friday) morning. The bill passed after hours of debate on a 64 to 43 vote along party lines. Democrat House Speaker Chris Welch:. Republican representative Charles Meier of Okawville argued against...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy