(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November's election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. Illinois lawmakers expanded mail-in ballots during the pandemic...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO