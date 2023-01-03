Read full article on original website
Sojurn Sui Juris
4d ago
No cash bail data shows that its dangerous to law abiding citizens and destroys lives but the left feels it's the right thing to do.
B L G
3d ago
Another part of this bill is anyone out on electronic monitoring can be gone for 48 hours before considered missing. What’s the sense of being let out on a monitor when you can leave and do whatever you like as long as you’re back in 48 hours?
RBNY
4d ago
Oh don't fool yourself, it's definitely "data". Just look at the crime data and you will see that principal doesn't matter much.
stlpublicradio.org
Illinois’ highest court halted the law to abolish cash bail in the state. What’s next?
Just before the start of the new year, the Supreme Court of Illinois halted the implementation of a law that would eliminate the practice of cash bail statewide — hours before the bill was set to take effect. Marie Franklin, a community organizer and candidate for mayor in East...
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
cilfm.com
Illinois lawmakers approved relaxing mail-in ballot signature verification
It’s soon on to the governor’s desk with a bill modifying which signature can be used to verify a voter’s mail-in ballot in Illinois. A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected
(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November's election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. Illinois lawmakers expanded mail-in ballots during the pandemic...
Poem about SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is seeking to eliminate cash bail throughout the entire state of Illinois. To give you an easy explanation on how this law could affect your life as a citizen of the Land of Lincoln, I decided to give a breakdown of what could happen in the form of a poem.
KWQC
Quad City Area State’s Attorneys react to hold on no-cash bail in Illinois
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill (KWQC) - With the stay on the no-cash bail part of the SAFE-T Act, it’s business as usual for the Rock Island and Knox County State’s attorneys. Both top county lawyers don’t have a problem with ending cash bail, but they have a problem with how the Illinois General Assembly tried implementing the system.
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
Paul Lisnek on House speaker vote, IL assault weapons ban and more
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s attempt at becoming House speaker, the next hurdle in the push for an assault weapons ban in Illinois and the latest on the Chicago mayoral race. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
advantagenews.com
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban
CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
khqa.com
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are busy this week in the State Capitol. The Illinois House passed the Patient and Provider Protection Act. The goal of the act is to provide protection to patients and abortion providers. If passed, the bill would protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state...
Chicago Lawyer Accused of Using Racial Slur During Live-Streamed Hearing
A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban bill passes in IL House
Just a few days after being formally introduced, the Illinois House passed a ban on assault weapons early this (Friday) morning. The bill passed after hours of debate on a 64 to 43 vote along party lines. Democrat House Speaker Chris Welch:. Republican representative Charles Meier of Okawville argued against...
