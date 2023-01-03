Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also […]
KLTV
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
[VIDEO] Smith County, TX Inmate Escapes Transport Van In Tyler
In A Now Viral Video, Shocked Onlookers Caught A Brazen And Daring Escape By A Smith County Inmate And Everybody Pulled Out Their Phones To Get It On Video. Sometime yesterday afternoon, I received a text from a friend that a wild situation was occurring in North Tyler and within minutes, my social media pages LIT UP with videos of what happened.
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
Report IDs man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting in December
QUITMAN, Texas — A state report has revealed more details about the December officer-involved shooting that left one man accused of stealing from Walmart dead in Wood County. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed by a responding officer while evading arrest in Quitman Dec. 22 after he...
ktbb.com
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
easttexasradio.com
Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome
Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
easttexasradio.com
VZ County Man Jailed For Online Solicitation
A Grand Saline man has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Marty McCormick was the subject of an investigation by Grand Saline Police and DPS CID agents. He’s being held in the Van Zandt County jail. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
Man Jailed For Second Time In 2 Weeks
A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.
KLTV
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown. The transport van was...
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman that went missing in Gregg County found
UPDATE: According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Retha Pauls has been located. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday. According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block […]
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
