Saint Joseph Health System to host in-person hiring event
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Saint Joseph Health System is holding an in-person hiring event on Jan. 13 for those looking for a new career. The hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the health center's Mishawaka campus, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway. Positions being...
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days begin January 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Visit the Potowatomi Zoo in the off-season during Winter Days. This year, Winter Days are on both Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Winter Days are on January 7, 8, 21 and 22; February 4, 5, 18 and 1 and March 4, 5, 18 and 19.
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
United Way accepts nominations for leadership
(ABC). --United Way has accepted nominations for volunteer leadership awards along with applications for volunteer youth scholarships. United Way of Southwest Michigan has recognized outstanding volunteers in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties of all ages, yearly. United Way of Southwest Michigan seeks nominations for the Margaret B. Upton Volunteer...
Museum Tour: Berrien County Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs
Take a step back in time to the 1800s at the Berrien County Courthouse Square.
La Porte County Public Library to go to fine-free system
LAPORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Public Library announced that they will be eliminating daily overdue fines in 2023. The new program goes into effect on Monday. Library operators say that eliminating daily overdue fines will save taxpayer dollars and make the library more accessible to the community. According...
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
St. Joseph County Public Library offering free winter programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to read more in the new year, or maybe take an online class, the St. Joseph County Public Library is offering it all this winter for free. You can take advantage of after-school STEM programs for your kids, and free crafts.
Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Duke Energy Foundation Grants Girl Scouts $5,000
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --The Northern Indiana-Michiana Girl Scouts were recently granted $5,000 from Duke Energy Foundation, for support for their Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience concentrates on building skills in these four areas: STEM, outdoors,...
Nappanee Parks & Rec to host cardio drumming class
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Nappanee Parks & Recreation is set to begin hosting a series of cardio drumming classes starting Monday. The high-energy, full-body workout happens every Monday and Thursday starting Jan. 9 and runs through April 27 at the West Park Pavilion. Doors for Cardio Drumming with Roxanne open at...
New Drug Causing a Spike in Accidental Overdoses in Berrien County
We all wish we could live in a world free of substance abuse and misuse, but unfortunately we haven't made it to that place quite yet as a society. And one of the largest dangers posed to people who consume illegal substances is the lack of regulation, and what can happen when you unknowingly consume something.
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d
The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released.
