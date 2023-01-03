Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Baker George Callas on Sobriety
Callas reinvented his life in the Northeast Ohio culinary industry after getting sober. By Anthony Elder. Before Larder baker George Callas first laid eyes on his daughter, Rhea, he felt it was time to make that final stand against the smoking, the drinking and the opiates that marred his life previously. “It kind of forced me to question what can I do to stay sober, be a person I want my daughter to look up to,” he reflects.
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes n’ Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Rescuers describe swimming incident that sent Peyton Hillis to ICU
Relatives are giving an update on former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, who was hospitalized after a swimming accident this week.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8
Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley. He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers,...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Get Your Tickets to New Edition’s ‘Legacy Tour 23’ in Cleveland!
New Edition is bringing in 2023 with an all-new, revamped Legacy Tour!. Kicking off in early March, all the original members of New Edition will tour with legendary artists Keith Sweat and Tank!. This fire concert will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on April 13th!
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 6-8
The first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and you can't let that stop you from checking out one of these events happening in NEO.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
2 Cleveland officers face discipline to take a report in 2020 crash incident
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1