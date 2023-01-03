Read full article on original website
Arizona Capitol Times
Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year
The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
Arizona Capitol Times
Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …
At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
Arizona Capitol Times
Interview: Public education and housing issues top Hobbs’ priorities for first session
The 2023 legislative session is set to start next week and will usher in a new era of divided government, with the governor's office occupied by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and the legislative chambers both controlled by Republican majorities. Hobbs sat down with the Arizona Capitol Times on Wednesday to talk about her goals for the upcoming session.
