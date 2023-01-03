ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A meticulously restored 1929 Tudor-style mansion in Olmos Park is now on the market.

A Tudor-style home featuring exquisite millwork, a ceiling mural and numerous other architectural details has hit the market for $2.1 million. The two-story home was constructed in 1929, and its interior restoration captures details from both the Art Deco and Arts and Crafts styles, according to its sales listing. The 5,000-square-foot property include four bedrooms, four and a half baths plus a solarium overlooking a saltwater pool and elegantly manicured backyard.
OLMOS PARK, TX
