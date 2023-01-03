Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes n’ Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley. He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8
Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day
The sweet shop is shuttering after 13 years
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Baker George Callas on Sobriety
Callas reinvented his life in the Northeast Ohio culinary industry after getting sober. By Anthony Elder. Before Larder baker George Callas first laid eyes on his daughter, Rhea, he felt it was time to make that final stand against the smoking, the drinking and the opiates that marred his life previously. “It kind of forced me to question what can I do to stay sober, be a person I want my daughter to look up to,” he reflects.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron
Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights mayors share 2023 priorities
BEREA, Ohio -- With 2022 behind them, the mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights recently spoke with cleveland.com about what tops their 2023 list of priorities. Municipalities focus every year on finances, projects, business development and city-provided services. “Going into this year, the thing that affects all those...
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
