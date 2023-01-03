Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 6-8
The first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and you can't let that stop you from checking out one of these events happening in NEO.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events
CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron
Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes n’ Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys 3-acre site near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse once earmarked for 54-story tower
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three acres of downtown Cleveland that mostly consists of parking, but once had plans for a 54-story tower, may get new life after being sold from one real estate developer to another. Bedrock, the real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock companies, announced Friday that it bought...
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
Andrew is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Breeze Airways flights starting at $40
If you have a bucket list of U.S. destinations to visit in 2023, Breeze Airways is making it a little easier on your wallet.
