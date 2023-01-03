ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events

CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
CANTON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron

Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
