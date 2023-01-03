Read full article on original website
Danny Gerald Shaw
Danny Shaw passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on December 27, 2022. He was 74 years old. To sum up this man’s life in a single column seems grossly inadequate, but I’ll try. He was born on January 3, 1948, which he declared “the worst...
Rebecca Jayne Brown
Rebecca Jayne Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 61. She was born on Friday, August 25, 1961, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Jayne was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church, for several years. She enjoyed dressing up, eating out, driving sports cars, and walking the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Elmer Eloise Creel, Sr.
Elmer Eloise Creel, Sr., a native and lifelong resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the age of 77. He was the owner/operator of Creel’s Furniture Store in Bogalusa, LA. He was also the owner/operator of the Mustang Lounge also in Bogalusa, LA. In his younger days, he was employed in the construction field.
Lev Delos Willis, Jr.
Lev Delos Willis, Jr., escaped the bonds of mortal flesh the night of January 3, 2023. He slipped peacefully from this life in his own home surrounded by family. He was 86 years old. Lev was born on February 15, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His father sometimes joked that...
Brannon O'neal Cole
On December 22, 2022, Brannon O’Neal Cole, abruptly departed this earthly life at the young age of 46 years old. Brannon, also known as B.C. was born on December 10, 1976 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Carolyn Blackburn and Danny Myles. While growing up, Brannon was a member of Greater Starlight Missionary Baptist Church where he was active in Sunday School, the drill team and the choir. He attended Covington High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1995. After graduation, Brannon was employed with the St. Tammany Parish School Board but later ventured out and found employment at various agencies throughout South Louisiana. Brannon was a man of many words. His articulation and confidence equipped him in any environment he entered. Although, Brannon’s life journey was unconventional to most, his big smile was always vibrant. Memories of him reciting bible verses when he was young, to telling stories about things he had done as he got older or ultimately trying to convince you to partake in one of his “get rich quick” ideas will always be etched in the minds of his family and friends who genuinely adored him.
Lorraine (Lorrie) Louise Abela
Lorraine (Lorrie) Louise Abela passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on April 28, 1951. She is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Gallagher and her brother-in-law, Kevin Gallagher. She is also survived by her cousins, and wonderful lifelong friends. She was preceded...
Denver D. Morris, Jr.
Denver, age 49, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a resident of Springfield, LA. Denver was known everywhere he went and couldn’t go any where without being greeted by someone he knew. He loved playing cornhole, playing in softball games on weekends, and playing darts with his wife on their team. When Denver had free time, he spent it barbecuing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a true family man who always made his family his number one priority. Denver will be forever missed.
Gerard “Jerry” Lucien Gaude
Gerard “Jerry” Lucien Gaude passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in St. Martinville, LA, on December 31, 1939, to Percy David Gaude and Marie Durand Gaude. Jerry peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife, children and loved ones. He...
Mike Cooper
Parish President Mike Cooper on the start of carnival season in St. Tammany, with two big events tomorrow!. Cooper spoke at this morning's community meeting in Folsom.
Helen Elizabeth Keim Bozant
Helen Elizabeth Keim Bozant entered into life eternal on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on September 21, 1930 in Hammond, LA. Helen is survived by her loving children, Diane Bozant Heintzen (Alan), Kevin J. Bozant, JoEllen Taylor Chassaniol (Ron), and Randall L. Bozant, four grandchildren, Christopher Heintzen, Nikolaus Heintzen, Matthew Taylor, and Allison Taylor Hoopes; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Nunez students receive free textbooks, supplies for Spring 2023
A one-time program at Nunez Community College will provide students with all course texts and required supplies at no cost for the Spring 2023 semester. The Follett Access program is a joint venture between Nunez Community College, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) and Follett in order to support student success. The program will provide students with all texts and supplies as specified on their course syllabi free of charge and by the first day of class.
Geraldine Shirley Henkel
Shirley, age 87, went to her heavenly home Monday, January 2, 2023. She is a resident of Hammond, la. A creamtion was held. Life story and service information is still being developed by the family and will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Driver dies following crash near Lacombe on Friday
LACOMBE---Last night, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Melissa Cannata of Slidell. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a...
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
MBB: Defense stands tall as Lions knock off Huskies
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team relied on its defense, holding Houston Christian to more than 20 points below its season average as the Lions got out to an early advantage and never trailed in a 71-59 win over the Huskies Thursday night at the University Center.
Phase I of Hoover Road widening, roundabout begins
PONCHATOULA—The new year is off to a quick start for Tangipahoa Parish road crews as they start Phase I of the Hoover Road widening project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that construction has begun on the roundabout project which will be located at the intersection of North Hoover and Sisters Road.
Hammond officials report boil order rescinded
After experiencing a loss of pressure in the city's water system due to a broken water main on Jan. 5, 2023, the City of Hammond reports a temporary boil water advisory has been lifted effective Saturday, Jan. 7. Customers impacted by this temporary boil water advisory included the following areas:
Lady Lions remain undefeated at home after win over HCU
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team started the weekend with a 63-58 win against the HCU Huskies Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the University Center. Southeastern (6-5, 2-0 SLC) are now 2-0 in conference with their most recent win against the HCU Huskies...
Broken water main leaves 600 properties subject to boil advisory in Hammond
On Thursday, the City of Hammond reported a broken water main which left approximately 600 customers with low or no water pressure while repairs were made. As a result, a temporary boil advisory is in effect for customers in the following areas: Sun Lane, Harvey Street, Apple Street, Hoover Street, M.C. Moore, Top Hat, Pine Drive, Mitchell Drive, King Ard Street, Grant Street, and Willow Street. The city indicated approximately 600 service connections are impacted by this loss of pressure in the water system.
