On December 22, 2022, Brannon O’Neal Cole, abruptly departed this earthly life at the young age of 46 years old. Brannon, also known as B.C. was born on December 10, 1976 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Carolyn Blackburn and Danny Myles. While growing up, Brannon was a member of Greater Starlight Missionary Baptist Church where he was active in Sunday School, the drill team and the choir. He attended Covington High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1995. After graduation, Brannon was employed with the St. Tammany Parish School Board but later ventured out and found employment at various agencies throughout South Louisiana. Brannon was a man of many words. His articulation and confidence equipped him in any environment he entered. Although, Brannon’s life journey was unconventional to most, his big smile was always vibrant. Memories of him reciting bible verses when he was young, to telling stories about things he had done as he got older or ultimately trying to convince you to partake in one of his “get rich quick” ideas will always be etched in the minds of his family and friends who genuinely adored him.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO