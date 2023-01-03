Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Related
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places
San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
20 iconic San Antonio bars and restaurants everyone should try at least once
San Antonio residents are lucky to live in a vibrant culinary destination. From Texas-style barbecue to fiery Sichuan food and almost everything in between, our restaurant scene is full of great dining options. To narrow things down, we complied this streamlined list of must-visit spots — places that are iconic...
MuySA: Coming to terms with San Antonio’s disdain for Marbach Road
San Antonio feels some type of way about Marbach.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
KSAT 12
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
San Antonio couple finds four bullet holes in home after New Year's Eve
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple avoided tragedy by celebrating New Year's Eve away from home. When Michelle and Albert Diaz, Jr. returned home Sunday, they made a startling discovery: A bullet hole at eye level. This happened in the 2200 block of War Dance on the northwest...
KENS 5
'Let it blow your mind'; Inside the new Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — On Neighborhood Eats, we've taken on ghost peppers, devil dust, scorpion sauce, and many more spicy things that many have to sign a waiver just to taste. So, when a new spicy chicken sandwich announced its opening, we were one of the first people there. It's...
San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring
Veteran-owned 28 Songs will take over a space at the new Main & Market development in Boerne.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Awesome Video Of Spectacular Fireworks Over This Texas City On New Years Eve!
It's a New Year and 2023 is underway! And, one way that many people celebrated was by shooting off fireworks at Midnight this past New Year's Eve! Definitely a tradition in most cities. Well, this TREXAS city did not play when the clock struck MIDNIGHT for the New Year! Talk about a SHOW! See Video Below!
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0