Arkansas State

Arkansas Senate confirms Gov. Sanders’ cabinet nominees

The Arkansas State Senate wasted little time Wednesday (Jan. 11) confirming Gov. Sarah Sanders’ new cabinet. She has nominated 14 of the 15 cabinet positions. The current interim Secretary of Health, Renee Mallory, will continue to serve until a replacement is named. Senators approved the following cabinet nominees:. Wes...
ARKANSAS STATE
Democrats outline legislative priorities, question Gov. Sanders’ messaging

Arkansas Democratic legislators outlined their legislative priorities on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and questioned how to interpret Gov. Sarah Sanders’ messaging spelled out on Tuesday. Democrats hold a super minority in the 94th General Assembly, controlling 18 of the 100 seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives and six of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Then & Now: Pate helps Waltons with philanthropic strategy

Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Jan. 2 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– In many ways, community...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022

A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
ARKANSAS STATE
First-ever Arkansas Grown Conference slated for end of January

The Arkansas Grown program, administered through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, will partner with several Arkansas agricultural associations and organizations to host the first Arkansas Grown Conference and Expo on January 25-28 in Little Rock. The conference and expo will consist of workshops, speakers, off-site farm tours, networking opportunities, and...
ARKANSAS STATE

