talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Senate confirms Gov. Sanders’ cabinet nominees
The Arkansas State Senate wasted little time Wednesday (Jan. 11) confirming Gov. Sarah Sanders’ new cabinet. She has nominated 14 of the 15 cabinet positions. The current interim Secretary of Health, Renee Mallory, will continue to serve until a replacement is named. Senators approved the following cabinet nominees:. Wes...
talkbusiness.net
Democrats outline legislative priorities, question Gov. Sanders’ messaging
Arkansas Democratic legislators outlined their legislative priorities on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and questioned how to interpret Gov. Sarah Sanders’ messaging spelled out on Tuesday. Democrats hold a super minority in the 94th General Assembly, controlling 18 of the 100 seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives and six of...
talkbusiness.net
Sarah Sanders sworn in as 47th governor: ‘Turning point in the history of Arkansas’
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th – and first female – governor on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the state capitol in Little Rock. She is the first child of a former Arkansas governor (Mike Huckabee) to be elected to the post. In succeeding Gov....
talkbusiness.net
Then & Now: Pate helps Waltons with philanthropic strategy
Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Jan. 2 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– In many ways, community...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022
A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
talkbusiness.net
First-ever Arkansas Grown Conference slated for end of January
The Arkansas Grown program, administered through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, will partner with several Arkansas agricultural associations and organizations to host the first Arkansas Grown Conference and Expo on January 25-28 in Little Rock. The conference and expo will consist of workshops, speakers, off-site farm tours, networking opportunities, and...
