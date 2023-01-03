Read full article on original website
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated. ATLANTA — Updated committee assignments have been made for the Atlanta City Council, which is comprised of seven committees that debate and shape legislation before reaching the full Council for approval. The City Utilities Committee will be chaired by Council member...
Black Atlanta City Councilwomen Scold White President for Denying Black Women Leadership Positions
While Black lawmakers are making history, President Doug Shipman of the Atlanta City Council disrupted a four-decade legacy when he failed to appoint Black women to chair any of the council’s seven committees, according to two councilmembers. Both recently removed from leadership positions, Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet...
wabe.org
New Year shakeup in Atlanta City Council, GOP Chair testifies on Trump electors, legislators prep for 2023 session.
Political Breakfast is back! The first edition of the year is live with host Lisa Rayam, Republican strategist Brian Robinson and Atlanta Civic Circle Executive Director Saba Long, who’s filling-in for Democratic strategist Brian Robinson. In the lineup is a paid advertisement Atlanta city councilwomen published in the Atlanta...
Atlanta City Council President revises committee list after racial criticism
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman recently changed his committee chair assignments after his colleagues critic...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black female councilmembers voice concerns over lack of leadership roles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Representation matters at all levels. That’s the point Black women, who serve on the Atlanta City Council, are trying to drive home to other city leaders. Councilmembers Andrea Boone and Marci Overstreet told Atlanta News First they refuse to stay silent over the...
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Five months after it hired him, MARTA announced that its deputy general manager is exiting the transit agency.
Race to replace former House Speaker Ralston goes into a runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston...
smokesignalsnews.com
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest
A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
Decatur hires first director for equity, racial justice
The city of Decatur has appointed its first-ever equity and engagement director, a role officials say will offer “the op...
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
wabe.org
WABE News Quiz, January 6, 2023
#1. Delta Air Lines announced this week it will soon offer passengers what free feature during flights?. #2. Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers signaled they are ready to spend some of Georgia's $6.6 billion in surplus money on what?. #3. True or False: Georgia may not see expanded access to...
Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
After an anonymous activist claimed to set an Oregon bank on fire in solidarity with those fighting against Atlanta’s pu...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wabe.org
5 Georgia housing storylines to watch in 2023
In 2022, state legislators from outside Atlanta pushed legislation that would criminalize encampments for the unhoused. The effort didn’t pass. It turned into a study committee about homelessness in the state. How will the issue develop in the state Capitol this year?. 2. The role of investors in housing.
saportareport.com
Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects
Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
