Atlanta, GA

atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated

Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated. ATLANTA — Updated committee assignments have been made for the Atlanta City Council, which is comprised of seven committees that debate and shape legislation before reaching the full Council for approval. The City Utilities Committee will be chaired by Council member...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Black female councilmembers voice concerns over lack of leadership roles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Representation matters at all levels. That’s the point Black women, who serve on the Atlanta City Council, are trying to drive home to other city leaders. Councilmembers Andrea Boone and Marci Overstreet told Atlanta News First they refuse to stay silent over the...
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?

Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

WABE News Quiz, January 6, 2023

#1. Delta Air Lines announced this week it will soon offer passengers what free feature during flights?. #2. Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers signaled they are ready to spend some of Georgia's $6.6 billion in surplus money on what?. #3. True or False: Georgia may not see expanded access to...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

5 Georgia housing storylines to watch in 2023

In 2022, state legislators from outside Atlanta pushed legislation that would criminalize encampments for the unhoused. The effort didn’t pass. It turned into a study committee about homelessness in the state. How will the issue develop in the state Capitol this year?. 2. The role of investors in housing.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects

Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

