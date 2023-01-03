Read full article on original website
What is 'hangxiety' and why do some people experience it?
The term "hangxiety" describes feelings of shame, worry or guilt after drinking. But what causes it?
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
ADHD And Autism Aren’t The Same, But They Are Closely Related
Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
scitechdaily.com
Why Is Eye Contact Different in Autism? New Yale Research Sheds Light
Reduced eye contact with others is a common characteristic of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Although eye contact is an important aspect of social interactions, scientists have previously been unable to study the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye contact in ASD because it is difficult to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
Futurism
Scientists Find Something Strange in Brain Scans of Kids Hooked on Social Media
It's no secret that social media use can change adult brain anatomy, but a new study suggests that it may impact the developing brains of adolescents in profound ways as well. Researchers from the University of North Carolina have found, in one of the first studies of its kind, that habitually checking social feeds may change the ways early adolescents process social rewards and punishments — changes concrete enough that they can be seen as distinct and divergent neural pathways in brain scans.
News of Potential Extraterrestrial Life
In this dramatized sequence, scientists discuss an extraterrestrial artifact that has passed through our solar system and narrow down a possible point of origin.
boldsky.com
Remedies To Manage Alcohol Cravings; Why Do I Get Alcohol Cravings? How To Ignore It?
Alcohol cravings is the urge or desire to drink alcohol. If you're trying to reduce the amount of alcohol you consume or stop drinking completely, alcohol cravings can be frustrating. The moment you decide to drink more mindfully or stop drinking altogether, you may experience some pretty powerful cravings -...
psychologytoday.com
Drinking Too Much? Cut Alcohol in Two Simple, Powerful Steps
A new two-step alcohol reduction strategy works by focusing on "why" and "how" messages associated with addictive behavior. The most persuasive message for the "why to reduce" question featured troubling, but factual, information linking cancer with drinking. The best recommendation for "how to reduce" alcohol was to count your drinks....
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychreg.org
New Study Explains How Autism Arises
The development of autism may now become easier to understand, thanks to an explanatory model presented in a thesis from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. This model provides new insights into how various risk factors give rise to autism and why there is such great variability between individuals. Autism, a...
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
Social media is changing how children's brains develop, UNC researchers find
Researchers at the University of North Carolina released the results of one of the first ever long-term studies on child brain development and technology use.
Government Scientists Discover Entirely New Kind of Quantum Entanglement in Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory have uncovered an entirely new kind of quantum entanglement, a phenomenon that causes particles to become weirdly linked, even across vast cosmic distances, reports a new study. The discovery allowed them to capture an unprecedented glimpse of the bizarre world inside atoms, the tiny building blocks of matter.
psychologytoday.com
Does the Amygdala Hijack Your Brain?
The amygdala is not exclusively a fear center. It is involved in processing rewarding and painful events. The amygdala helps us make intelligent decisions that are sensitive to future consequences. The amygdala generally has a cooperative rather than antagonistic relationship with the prefrontal cortex. In 1995, author Daniel Goleman coined...
triangletribune.com
Study: Social media may impact brain development
In one of the first long-term studies on adolescent neural development and technology use, researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill report adolescents’ habitual checking of social media is linked with subsequent changes in how their brains respond to the world around them. The study, published...
A new physics-defying theory describes the effects of faster-than-light travel
Scientists from the University of Warsaw in Poland and the National University of Singapore are pushing the limits of relativity with a new theory called the "extension of special relativity," a report from Science Alert reveals. The new theory combines three time dimensions with a single space dimension ("1+3 space-time"),...
KEYT
MIS-C has been more common and more severe than previously reported, study finds
Although still rare, MIS-C after Covid-19 has been more common and more severe than previously reported, and there are significant racial disparities in cases, according to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — which primarily emerges after a Covid-19 infection — causes inflammation...
NIH Director's Blog
The Teen Brain: 7 Things to Know
1. The brain reaches its biggest size in early adolescence. For girls, the brain reaches its biggest size around 11 years old. For boys, the brain reaches its biggest size around age 14. But this difference does not mean either boys or girls are smarter than one another!. 2. The...
