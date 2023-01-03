Read full article on original website
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
20-time convicted Pensacola felon allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, guns: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-time convicted Pensacola felon is behind bars after he was allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl pill press and guns. Marcus Flintroy, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted […]
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MPD looking for suspect who struck 2 victims with vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD needs the public’s help in locating Jamichal Hall, 20, who struck two female victims with her vehicle intentionally, according to police. Authorities said on Jan.1, officers responded to University Hospital regarding two women who had been struck by a vehicle. According to police, they...
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
