Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard
Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging. MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. Kensington says...
9to5Mac
Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub with sleek design and full 40Gbps speeds
Satechi is out with its latest accessory for Mac at CES, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub. As the name conveys, the new hub comes with a sleek design while offering three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports and more. This new hub is a more compact and affordable version of the Satechi...
9to5Mac
Yeelight debuts a new Cube Smart Lamp that’s compatible with HomeKit through the Matter Standard
At CES 2023, Yeelight introduced a new product for the Matter Standard that will work inside Apple’s HomeKit: the Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp. This lamp, part of the Yeelight Fun portfolio, is the first Matter-supported product from Yeelight. It consists of three units – Spot, Matrix, and Panel – that can be assembled like bricks on users’ desks and offers multidimensional fun and flexible interactions, thanks to Matter.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: How Apple could solve one of the biggest challenges with remote work
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023
Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp will now let users connect through a proxy to bypass internet censorship
WhatsApp is certainly one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it’s available in a lot of different countries. However, the app is blocked in some regions due to local internet censorship. But Meta now wants to challenge these restrictions, as the company announced that users will soon be able to connect to WhatsApp through a proxy server.
9to5Mac
Apple Books launches AI-narrated audiobooks initiative
Apple Books has launched a new initiative to expand the number of audiobooks available on its store. It is inviting independent writers and larger publishers to opt-in to have their written books converted into audio form using AI voice synthesis models. Apple announced the scheme towards the end of last...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple Card offering $55 Daily Cash to cover WSJ subscription for new holders
In a new offer to promote Apple Card, Apple is now offering $55 Daily Cash for new Apple Card holders who subscribe to a year of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) All Access Digital, which costs $4 a month for a year. Apple says the offer will cover the subscription costs for those applying for an Apple Card for the first time.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release
After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear. The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.
9to5Mac
MAGEASY by SwitchEasy’s ODYSSEY+ cases for iPhone 14 offer lanyard loop with durable and utilitarian design
There are tons of cases to choose from for the iPhone 14. With the ODYSSEY+ cases, MAGEASY has added removable bumpers on the corners that can be replaced with eyelets to use with a lanyard. It’s a pretty versatile design, available for the entire iPhone 14 lineup – and they’re offering a discount code for the 9to5Mac audience.
9to5Mac
Satechi announces tool-free USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure for Mac and iPad with 40Gbps speeds
Designed to pair perfectly with Mac and iPad, Satechi announced its second new product at CES this morning. The USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure will offer super-fast 40Gbps throughput in a sharp aluminum tool-free design for M.2 NVMe SSDs. Here’s how the company describes its new SSD enclosure:. “Satechi’s...
Report: Billionaire Benioff Bungles Salesforce Layoffs Meeting
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s address to the whole company a day after mass layoffs began was a “tone deaf” display in which he cracked jokes but dodged questions from employees, Insider reports. The company announced this week that it plans to slash 10 percent of its 73,000-person work force, and it has already shown at least 1,000 the door. Benioff was reportedly late to the all-hands, made a crack about ruining the chief technical officer’s birthday, and waxed nostalgic about a round of layoffs two decades ago. “The lack of awareness as to what we’re actually concerned about, and the complete avoidance of Q&A questions, is astonishing,” one employee complained on Slack after the two-hour meeting.Read it at Insider
9to5Mac
All Delta passengers will soon get free in-flight Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile
T-Mobile is expanding its partnership with Delta to make in-flight Wi-Fi dramatically more accessible. Starting next month, T-Mobile will provide free in-flight WiFi to all Delta passengers, even those who use a competing carrier like AT&T or Verizon…. Free Wi-Fi for everyone flying Delta. T-Mobile and Delta made the announcement...
Comments / 0