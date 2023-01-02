Fierce Winter Storm Hudson to hammer millions with heavy snow and tornadoes after leaving three dead in California

MILLIONS of Americans will be hit by the impact of a fierce winter storm, including heavy snow and tornadoes after three people died in California's flooding.

Winter weather alerts were sent out to more than 15million people from Utah to Wisconsin on Monday.

Rapid snowfall is forecasted from the Nebraska panhandle to southwest Minnesota with one to two inches accumulating per hour.

More than 12 inches of snow could hit the region by late Tuesday. People in this area could also hear thunder.

“These intense rates combined with gusty winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, resulting in snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and difficult travel,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

More than a quarter-inch of ice could hit areas from northeastern Nebraska to northwestern Iowa to southern Minnesota as a result of freezing rain.

The Rocky Mountains, northern Plains, and regions in the Midwest are expected to get snow on Monday afternoon - about four to eight inches.

There might be up to two feet of slush at higher elevations.

A chance of power outages is predicted if enough ice accumulates, which could also cause horrendous travel conditions.

“Travel will become hazardous, if not impossible, later this evening [into] Tuesday in many areas,” the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said on Monday.

SOUTHERN TORNADOES

According to CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen, over 30million people from Missouri to the Gulf Coast could be hit with severe weather on Monday.

“A few tornadoes, some of which could be strong, will be the main concern during the afternoon,” the NWS’s Storm Prediction Center said on Monday.

The NWS wrote on Twitter: "A winter storm will move from the Four Corners tonight across the central Plains and Upper Midwest Monday and Tuesday with areas of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.

"Further south, a strong cold front will bring the threat for thunderstorms with tornadoes and flooding."

Areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are at risk for tornadoes and damaging winds as severe storms move eastward on Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA FLOODING

This storm system has already caused record-breaking rainfall and flooding in California that has led to at least three deaths.

Northern California communities were flooded in water over the weekend.

One person was found dead inside a submerged vehicle in Sacramento County and a 72-year-old man died after he was hit by a falling tree at a park in Santa Cruz, according to officials.

A third person was rescued from a flooded vehicle with two others, however, the person died at the hospital after suffering from hypothermia.

"Dozens upon dozens" of people in California have been rescued over the past few days, Cosumnes Fire Department Captain Chris Schamber told KCRA.

Evacuations took place in Wilton, California, and three communities near Watsonville in Santa Cruz county on Saturday.

On Sunday, residents in the rural Sacramento Country areas of Point Pleasant were ordered to evacuate.

Over 50,000 people are still without power in California, as of Monday and 22,000 Nevada residents have no electricity.

There could be heavy rain and additional flooding in the northern and central regions of the state, including the Bay Area, on Wednesday, CNN reports.

This next storm “looks like it will cause dangerous situations,” the National Weather Service in San Francisco said.

“Early precipitation forecasts for the midweek storm look to be around 2 to 3 inches possible in the Central Valley," the NWS office in Sacramento said.

According to the office, there will be "3 to 6 inches or more of liquid precipitation in the foothills and mountains."

Residents should avoid driving in standing water, officials warned. Aerial footage from KCRA showed cars submerged up to their door handles in water.

