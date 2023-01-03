ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNN and Fox News Agree: Kevin McCarthy Is Embarrassing Himself

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgbPF_0k2FCQ4f00
Alex Wong

Following Tuesday’s chaotic House vote that initially denied Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) his long sought-after speakership, several CNN anchors and reporters took turns dunking on the Republican leader for finding new ways to embarrass himself.

It wasn’t just CNN that dunked on McCarthy. Over on conservative competitor Fox News, the typically GOP-friendly broadcasters couldn’t help but notice how bad it looked for the wannabe speaker of the House.

“This is I don’t want to say an unmitigated disaster for Kevin McCarthy, but it’s close,” Fox News anchor John Roberts stated.

“It’s pretty bad,” his colleague Martha MacCallum agreed.

After the GOP underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy could only afford to lose votes from four House Republicans due to the party’s razor-thin majority in the chamber. And throughout much of the race for speaker of the House, there were only five Republicans who were on record opposing McCarthy for the position.

That number, however, grew in recent days as the California lawmaker failed to sway GOP hardliners over their demands for rule changes. By the time the initial votes were cast on Tuesday, 19 Republicans had voted for candidates other than McCarthy—sparking the most chaotic speaker’s race in modern congressional history.

With McCarthy’s hopes for finally leading the House in severe jeopardy as the chamber was poised to move to a second ballot, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson observed that McCarthy seemed a glutton for punishment.

“I mean, their goal seems to be wanting to humiliate Kevin McCarthy and run him out of town,” Henderson stated.

“Mission accomplished,” CNN political commentator David Axelrod shot back.

“It seems like McCarthy’s willingness to be humiliated knows no bounds,” Cooper snarked in response.

Henderson, meanwhile, noted that McCarthy had gone “hat in hand” to both former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans in the hopes of cutting deals to gain the speakership—only to be rejected. (Trump, who has long referred to McCarthy as “My Kevin,” eventually backed the GOP leader’s run for speaker while also criticizing McCarthy’s inability to strike a deal.)

“But so far I mean they are winning this round, we’ll see how many rounds he’s willing to go. He says he’s willing to go round after round after round,” she added. “At some point, moderates will say to him, this is not about you, it’s about the party.”

After all the votes had been counted, anchor Jake Tapper also took the opportunity to remark how much the far right of the GOP just did not want McCarthy to lead the House.

“We just need to be clear to anybody watching right now, Kevin McCarthy with 203 votes,” Tapper said to fellow anchor John King. “He needs to win 15 more House Republican votes, that’s not a small number when it comes down to it.”

He added: “Fifteen, that means, you know, every man a king. I mean, everybody will have their own list of demands and frankly, as you’ve noted, John, their biggest demand, they don’t want Kevin McCarthy to be speaker.”

King, for his part, suggested that McCarthy simply would not be able to convince the hard-right wing of his party to come over to his side.

“They can go to that room and say we’ve embarrassed ourselves, a Democrat came out on the first vote but many members don’t care about that,” the CNN host declared. “That’s not the world they live in. They don’t live in a normal Washington. They are not party members, they are—they view themselves as MAGA warriors.”

Later in the afternoon, with McCarthy heading for an even wider defeat on the third ballot, conservative CNN political commentator Jonah Goldberg found a unique way to describe the chaos.

“We’ve heard this phrase which defies standards and practices of an ‘s-show’—let’s call it a ‘fecal festival,’” Goldberg asserted, prompting an “oh, gross” reaction from his colleagues.

“It is that,” the anti-Trump Republican continued. “It is a hot mess. I think that’s true. It’s symbolic of the mess of the GOP.”

Fox News contributor Karl Rove, meanwhile, didn’t mince words about how poorly this train wreck of a vote reflected on the party.

“This is an utter, unmitigated disaster,” the longtime Republican strategist sighed. “Chaos tends to bring about chaos until it no longer brings about chaos. We’re a long way from the point at which chaos stops bringing around more chaos.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 266

ekk
4d ago

What a 💩 show Republicans are!! Three votes and McCarthy lost all three! Jefferies had the most votes!! Says A LOT! GOP is falling apart even more!!!💙😊

Reply(21)
132
Grumpy old smartaleck
4d ago

The 19 representatives who voted for Jorden over McCarthy in the second round are the Trumplicans who support Trump. They are the election deniars and fake electorate scheme backers and members of the Freedom Caucus. This is the time for real Republican party to stand up and finally condemn these far rightwingnuts. Q-anon conspiracies is getting tiresome.

Reply(16)
110
Hawk
4d ago

and the Republicans claim they are going to save America and make it great again , they can't even agree to anything among themselves . blame the people who voted for this clowns .

Reply(17)
91
Related
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead

You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
WASHINGTON STATE
fox56news.com

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy