LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books. During Saturday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes was able to set another record, passing Drew Brees for most total yards in a season. Brees’ record stood at 5,652 yards and Mahomes needed 180 yards coming into the game to set […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 MINUTES AGO