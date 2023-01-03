ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (hand) out indefinitely

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is out indefinitely with a right hand injury, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Bagley, 23, is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, per the report.

Bagley sustained the injury in Monday night’s 135-106 loss to Portland. He left after playing eight minutes and did not return. The 6-foot-11 forward/center tallied four points and two rebounds.

Bagley is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 25 contests (13 starts) this season.

