2023 Winter Equestrian Festival kicks off this week at Wellington International

WELLINGTON — In the midst of a five-year strategic plan of capital improvements, Wellington International kicks off the 2023 Winter Equestrian Festival this week.

The highlight of the season is the return of "Saturday Night Lights" featuring major events including the Feb. 11 $406,000 Fidelity Investment Grand Prix CSI 5; Feb. 25 $406,000 Lugano Diamonds Grand Prix CSI 5; and March 11 $406,000 Wellington Equestrian Reality CSI 5.

The first "Saturday Night Lights" is this weekend with the $75,000 Battle of the Sexes, presented by Wellington Regional Medical Center. The event, pitting female and male equestrians against each other, is one of the season's most popular events. Last year, the women's team won for the 11th time in the event's 13-year history. The scoring is based on three phases: faults-converted speed course, relays and match races.

For the 14th year in a row, WEF will host the Great Charity Challenge, presented by Fidelity Investments on Feb. 4. Co-founded by Mark Bellissimo and his daughter, Paige, the event has distributed over $17.7 million to 294 Palm Beach County charities.

The world's largest and longest-running equestrian event in the world features 13 weeks of top hunter, equitation and dressage competition featuring an estimated 7,000 horses and 300,000 spectators from around the world. It had a $304 million economic impact on Palm Beach County in 2022.

Since Andreas Helgstrand's Denmark-based Global Equestrian Group partnered with Wellington Equestrian Partners last July, several improvements to the facility have been made including re-doing the Mogavero Ring and new footing in the International Arena. Upgrades have been made to the permanent stabling and hospitality spaces. More upgrades are in the process of being made during a five-year plan for the facility. It also re-branded itself from Palm Beach International Equestrian Center to Wellington International.

The ultimate plan is to create an equestrian facility that rivals the best in the world, according to Michael Stone, president of Equestrian Sport Productions, which operates Wellington International.

"We have spent the first year of our ownership understanding how things have been done in the past and recognizing the areas in which we can improve," said Helgstrand, founder and CEO of Global Equestrian Group.

"These insights have helped us to formulate a grand vision for the venue and we are thrilled to be in the early stages of our long-term plan. These are just the first baby steps in a much larger and more ambitious strategy."

The lineup of show jumpers competing is a Who's Who of equestrians, including McLain Ward, a five-time U.S. Olympian coming off his first Rolex Grand Prix of Geneva win in December. The No. 1-ranked Rolex/USEF show jumper rated his first Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping victory among some of his greatest equestrian moments including Olympic gold medals and Grand Prix in Calgary.

Among other show jumpers expected to compete are Kent Farrington of Wellington, Laura Kraut of Royal Palm Beach, Daniel Bluman, Ben Maher of Great Britain, Daniel Deusser of Germany, Shane Sweetnam of Ireland, Jessica Springsteen, Margie Engle of Wellington, Georgina Bloomberg, Laura Chapot and Todd Minikus of Loxahatchee.

Show days are Tuesday through Sunday with the main events on Thursday with the Adequan WEF Challenge Cup, "Saturday Night Lights" and other events on Sundays, including the March 5 $216,000 Grand Prix CSIO4.

The 10-week Global Dressage Festival, the world's largest international dressage circuit also operated by the Wellington International team, will feature Friday Night Stars, a Grand Prix Dressage Freestyle. All dressage events are free and open to the public.

Live streaming of featured events is also being offered again this season.

General admission is free. Parking is $20 per car. Gates open 6 p.m. for "Saturday Night Lights."

The venue is located at 3400 Equestrian Club Drive, Wellington, just off South Shore and Pierson Road. For information, call 561-793-5867.

2023 WEF Saturday Night Lights Schedule

January 7 – $75,000 Battle of the Sexes, Sponsored by Wellington Regional Medical Center

January 14 – $140,000 Southern Arches Grand Prix CSI3

January 21 – $50,000 Palm Beach Equine Clinic National Grand Prix

January 28 – $216,000 NetJets Grand Prix CSI4

February 4 – Great Charity Challenge Sponsored by Fidelity Investments

February 11 – $406,000 Fidelity Investments Grand Prix CSI5

February 18 – $100,000 WCHR Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular

February 25 – $406,000 Lugano Diamonds Grand Prix CSI5

March 4 – $150,000 Nations Cup Presented by IDA Development

March 11 – $406,000 Wellington Equestrian Reality Grand Prix CSI5

March 18 – $216,000 Horseware Ireland Grand Prix CSI4

March 25 – $140,000 1.50 Championship Jumper Classic Series Finale CSI4

