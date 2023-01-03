ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Troy Aikman Credits ESPN, Joe Buck For Handling Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL world came together following Monday’s traumatic incident, and Troy Aikman on Thursday made his first public comments since the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals broadcast. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday?s Bills-Bengals game, which was later postponed by the NFL Players Association. Damar’s father, Mario Hamlin provided an optimistic update Wednesday as the Bills prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots, though there is doubt the AFC East contest plays as scheduled at Highmark Stadium as the status of the team’s Week 17 game remains up in the air.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement”

The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over...
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Mac Jones Wowed By Damar Hamlin’s First Question After Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Damar Hamlin suffered the most frightening injury in recent NFL history during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. When the Buffalo safety awoke three days later, the first thing he wanted to know was how that game had ended. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center said...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

How Bills Teammates Reacted To Damar Hamlin’s ‘Amazing’ Video Message

Damar Hamlin surprised his Buffalo Bills teammates Friday morning by addressing them during a meeting via FaceTime. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium, has made tremendous progress in his recovery, to the point where the Bills safety was able to talk and communicate with his teammates back in Orchard Park, N.Y., as they prepare for their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NFL Considering These Playoff Plans If Bills-Bengals Is Called Off

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended following Damar Hamlin’s injury will not resume this week. Will it ever be rescheduled? That’s unlikely, according to multiple reports. So, what does that mean for AFC playoff seeding? The NFL reportedly is considering some creative solutions. While it could...
CINCINNATI, OH
