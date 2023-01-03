Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline
Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share 5-year-old daughter Olympia Serena Williams always has her daughter by her side. On Thursday, the tennis pro, 41, shared a sweet series of pictures of her 5-year-old daughter Olympia visiting her mom while she was getting a massage. In the cute pictures, Olympia snuggles up to her mom on a massage table and lies on her shoulder while the athlete gets treatment on her neck. "Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞," Williams captioned the heartwarming Instagram post. Never miss a...
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her Special Forces Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'
The former TLC star tells PEOPLE: "I knew, being a nurse, that I had to go get checked out and make sure there was no lifelong injury" Kate Gosselin is still reeling from the physical and emotional effects of a frightening injury sustained while competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," Gosselin tells PEOPLE. "I was out and it was done before it even started." RELATED: Special Forces Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past...
Dave Bautista Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Homophobic Statement: 'It's a Personal Issue'
"I just could no longer call him a friend," Dave Bautista told GQ of covering up a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo after his homophobic statements in 2016 Dave Bautista has made his support for the LGBTQ community known in a permanent way. Although he did not mention his former friend by name, the Glass Onion star, 53, revealed to GQ that he had a tattoo of Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao's team logo removed from his left forearm. "It used to be a team logo," he said...
People
378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0