ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Semi-truck crash prompts SR-15 closure

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHjuh_0k2FArma00

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday caused crews to shut down several freeway lanes near Mission Valley.

The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. on northbound state Route 15, near Interstate 8, Caltrans said in a tweet.

A Sig Alert was issued, closing all northbound lanes of SR-15 at I-8 due to the crash.

All lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., according to a Caltrans tweet.

The collision involved an Amazon semi-truck and several other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

Small plane crashes on runway of Gillespie Field

EL CAJON, Calif. — A small aircraft crashed Friday evening on the runway of Gillespie Field in El Cajon. First responders were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. Friday to reports of an aircraft crash in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue in El Cajon, according to dispatch reports. Video shared...
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Fire Department Update

On December 16, 2022, the Escondido Police and Fire Emergency Communication Center received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of San Pasqual Valley Rd and Stonecrest Lane. Firefighters from Station 7 along with CHP arrived on scene to find a Chevy pickup truck had rear-ended a stopped, 2-door coupe at a high rate of speed. The two occupants of the coupe were an adult male and his 11-year-old son. Both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The pickup truck contained several one-gallon containers of pool chemicals, primarily Muriatic Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite (basically Clorox Bleach), that had spilled out into the bed of the truck and the gutter during the accident. San Diego County HAZMAT and SD City HAZMAT 1 were requested and responded to the scene. HAZMAT crews spent approximately 1-hour sorting through the crates and neutralizing the chemicals, so that none of these chemicals made their way to the storm drain. Once safe, the remaining containers were returned to the truck’s owner for transport away from the scene.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SR 125 Toll Road Northbound on-Ramp at H Street closed in January

Northbound State Route 125 will be temporarily closed in January as construction crews install and test new tolling equipment, the San Diego Association of Governments announced. The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 through 6 a.m. Jan. 28 in the northbound SR 125 on-ramp from westbound H...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy