Semi-truck crash prompts SR-15 closure

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday caused crews to shut down several freeway lanes near Mission Valley.

The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. on northbound state Route 15, near Interstate 8, Caltrans said in a tweet.

A Sig Alert was issued, closing all northbound lanes of SR-15 at I-8 due to the crash.

All lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., according to a Caltrans tweet.

The collision involved an Amazon semi-truck and several other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

