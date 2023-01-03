Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’
The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Broncos take first step in Sean Payton chase, but it comes with a catch
The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but they’ll have to wait a bit. The Broncos are considered one of the frontrunners to land Sean Payton — a Super Bowl winner who previously coached the New Orleans Saints — but they’ll have plenty of competition.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Patrick Mahomes reps Damar Hamlin prior to matchup vs Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rocked a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to his matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The entire NFL community is thinking of Damar Hamlin after Monday night’s frightening incident. Hamlin was given nearly 10 minutes of CPR on the field, and was...
