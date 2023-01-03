ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
What a Broncos trade for Sean Payton would look like

The Denver Broncos have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. Here’s what it could take for the New Orleans Saints to agree to a trade. On Monday, Jan. 9, the NFL world will get a better idea of how many teams will be in need of a head coach. When it comes to the top name available, it very well could be Sean Payton. Last offseason, Payton announced his retirement from the NFL. But recent reports have indicated that Payton is ready to make a jump back into the NFL and has begun forming his coaching staff. But, interested teams will have to trade some NFL Draft capital to the New Orleans Saints.
