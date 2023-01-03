Read full article on original website
Related
Graham County man sentenced for second-degree murder
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marvin Tona, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 293 months in prison.
gilaherald.com
Bylas man sentenced to more than 24 years for second-degree murder
PHOENIX – Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022, to 293 months (24.4 years) in prison by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan. Tona previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Bylas, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.
gilaherald.com
MGRMC celebrates the firstborn babies of 2023
SAFFORD – The Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center (MGRMC) has welcomed the firstborn boy and girl of 2023. Jeremiah and Amie Granatowski welcomed baby boy Hezekiah Granatowski on Jan. 3. Angel Ruiz and Lourdes Hernandez welcomed baby girl Venezia Ruiz on Jan. 1.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Outlaw Americana Music
Dexter K. Oliver Photo: This homemade DVD has Dexter K. Oliver playing and singing 19 of his original outlaw Americana songs. It is available at at the Country Chic/Duncan Visitors’ Center, the Duncan Public Library, the Simpson Hotel (Duncan), and the Special Collections Branch of the University of Arizona Library, Tucson, Arizona.
gilaherald.com
Pima thaws Snowflake in the second half
PIMA – The Snowflake Lobos girls basketball team brought the frigid north down to Pima on Thursday in an attempt to steal a victory, but the Roughriders came out on fire in the second half to thaw their way to a 41-31 victory. Pima came out strong in the...
gilaherald.com
Pima melts Snowflake
PIMA – The Pima Roughriders boys basketball team exploded for 9 points in the final two minutes of the first period to pull away from the Snowflake Lobos on Thursday night and they never looked back. In addition to its high-powered offense, Pima used a lockdown defense to defeat...
gilaherald.com
Morenci welcomes Tombstone for a regional contest Friday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Freshman Rozlyn Funari looks to pass off the ball against San Carlos during the Nov. 21 season home opener. Morenci fell by a large margin, has a current 3-3 seeding record, and the Braves (10-0) are No.1 on the initial 2A rankings released on Jan. 5. The Wildcats host Tombstone on Friday, Jan. 6.
Comments / 0