Mountain Xpress

Zack, Kilgore talk police recruitment at CIBO

As the Asheville Police Department works to fill dozens of vacancies among its patrol officers, Chief David Zack is casting a wide net. At a Jan. 6 meeting of the Council of Independent Business owners, he said the department’s recruiting efforts had gotten a substantial response from Charlotte, Atlanta and Nashville, Tenn. — and even garnered a call from a potential hire in Hungary.
(HUMOR) Xpressers almanac: What’s ahead for 2023?

Editor’s note: The following content, unlike the rest of Mountain Xpress’ award-winning coverage of local news and events throughout the rest of the year, is 100% fake. Top five Asheville City Council resolutions for 2023. Having failed to pass a permit system for feeding the homeless, start smaller...
Council to vote on water review committee Jan. 10

Tens of thousands of Asheville and Buncombe County residents, left without water over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, want answers from city government. Asheville City Council will vote on one step toward providing them at its meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Council members will consider a resolution to...
Q&A: Kent Purser discusses the mission behind his free joke hotline

Here’s a question for you: What’s the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?. The answer: One’s a little lighter. (Rimshot!) Such jests fill the free joke hotline that Kent Purser has been operating in Asheville since 2013. Growing up in Andrews, Purser was surrounded by the...
City Council Agenda for Jan. 10, 2023

The electronic agenda for the January 10, City Council formal meeting is now available by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601. PRIOR to the formal meeting on January 10, City Council will be holding pre-arranged interviews for...
City of Asheville Parks and Recreation releases its Winter-Spring program guide for 2023

Press release from City of Asheville Parks and Rec:. The beginning of the year is a great time for Ashevillians of all ages to explore, connect, and discover. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR)’s new winter-spring program guide is filled with registration dates, information, and listings for hundreds of fitness and active living offerings, sports and clubs, arts and culture programs, out-of-school time activities, outdoor recreation, special events, parks and facilities’ hours of operation, and more.
Local artists explore symbolism in new exhibit

In its sprawling downtown Asheville gallery, Blue Spiral 1 brings together the distinctive creations of several North Carolina artists for one of its first exhibitions of the year. Opening on Friday, Jan. 6, Insignia will occupy the space’s entire lower-level gallery with works by numerous local and Charlotte-based artists. Mediums...
(HUMOR) How I learned to stop worrying and … tolerate pickleball

Is there someone special in your life who, whenever you see them, brings up the same damn story?. For me, that person is Asheville Watchdog reporter John Boyle, and his tale involves the three times we’ve played tennis. At gatherings where our presences overlap, the Answer Man loves to tell all who will listen that I “didn’t let him” win a game in our singles matches, after which he extols my “alarming” speed for “such a big guy.”
Mountain Xpress

Local creatives speak to the power of comedy

To celebrate our annual Humor Issue, Xpress reached out to local artists to share their thoughts on the role comedy plays within the creative sector and what it can teach us about life. Participants include: Cactus, the Asheville-based hip-hop artist also known as Secret Agent 23 Skidoo; Courtney Cahill, musician;...
