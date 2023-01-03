Read full article on original website
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
Search for missing DC real estate manager continues
An active search for a Massachusetts mom of three that mysteriously vanished after leaving for D.C. continues. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter has the latest updates from police on the case.
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
How much marijuana do Marylanders consume?
Marijuana will be legal in Maryland come July 1st and a new study is showing just how much marijuana Marylanders consume. Michael Sofis, the director of research at Cannabis Public Policy Consulting which conducted this story.
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
NC woman wins $2M scratch-off lottery prize months after $1M win
SHELBY, N.C. - A North Carolina woman is on a lucky streak after winning millions of dollars in two different lottery prizes. Kenya Sloan of Shelby recently won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off. Her win came months after she won a $1 million lottery prize. "I was like, ‘No...
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The new D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb was sworn in on Monday, and FOX 5 got a chance to sit down one-on-one with him to learn more about his plans to address juvenile crime in the District and protect Washingtonian's wallets. Former AG Karl Racine...
2023 begins with juvenile violence surging in DC
Four days into the new year and the nation's capital is facing a surge of violence to start off 2023. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports on how crime is affecting some of the youngest members of the D.C. community.
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
DC real estate executive from Massachusetts missing since New Year's Day
A search is underway for a woman from Massachusetts, who also worked and lived in D.C., that disappeared after leaving her home on New Year's Day. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.
