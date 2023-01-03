ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed

A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers would do anything for bullpen help (but they won’t do that). Rumors emerged this week that the defending NL West champion Dodgers were interested in signing mercurial free agent reliever Aroldis Chapman. The source of the chatter appears to have been former MLB player Carlos Baerga, who shared a rumor to... The post Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks

More than two weeks after initially agreeing on a contract, the New York Mets and Carlos Correa still have not finalized an agreement. This, apparently, is starting to get on the Mets’ nerves. The Mets are growing increasingly frustrated with the progress of Correa talks and have at least given some thought to walking away... The post Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
