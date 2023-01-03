SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new flu-related deaths and 1,147 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in the past week. The two new deaths were in Bon Homme and Codington Counties and brought the 2022-23 flu season death toll to 18. There’s been 12,761 confirmed flu cases, the second-highest in the past five years.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO