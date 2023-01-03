ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

KELOLAND TV

Man wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in Roberts County

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities say 24-year-old Jaron Wilson is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The sheriff’s office says you should not approach him. If...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roberts County releases names in November drug bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The names of two people who were arrested in Roberts County after a search at a Sisseton home on Nov. 29 have been released by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.. Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle were arrested because of the search. They are...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new flu-related deaths and 1,147 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in the past week. The two new deaths were in Bon Homme and Codington Counties and brought the 2022-23 flu season death toll to 18. There’s been 12,761 confirmed flu cases, the second-highest in the past five years.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown full of pride for both NDSU, SDSU ahead of FCS championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Waege family is very familiar with the FCS National Championship experience in Frisco, Texas. And that’s led to plenty of extra questions from South Dakota State fans for Lana Waege, mother of North Dakota State sixth-year senior defensive end Spencer Waege. Lana told KELOLAND News Friday she’s been fielding questions about Frisco and the FCS National Championship experience all the time since SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Tornado recovery continues in Castlewood

Siding and shingles are reappearing on homes as life gradually returns to a new normal, but Castlewood’s school took the biggest hit from the tornado. Superintendent Peter Books said one unexpected benefit of the storm is the addition of more space for the school. “We purchased the three lots...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents. That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State.  Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team. The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.  “We are […]
BROOKINGS, SD

