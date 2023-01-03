Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities say 24-year-old Jaron Wilson is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The sheriff’s office says you should not approach him. If...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County releases names in November drug bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The names of two people who were arrested in Roberts County after a search at a Sisseton home on Nov. 29 have been released by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.. Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle were arrested because of the search. They are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new flu-related deaths and 1,147 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in the past week. The two new deaths were in Bon Homme and Codington Counties and brought the 2022-23 flu season death toll to 18. There’s been 12,761 confirmed flu cases, the second-highest in the past five years.
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
Fans making their way south to Frisco
With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.
KELOLAND TV
Watertown full of pride for both NDSU, SDSU ahead of FCS championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Waege family is very familiar with the FCS National Championship experience in Frisco, Texas. And that’s led to plenty of extra questions from South Dakota State fans for Lana Waege, mother of North Dakota State sixth-year senior defensive end Spencer Waege. Lana told KELOLAND News Friday she’s been fielding questions about Frisco and the FCS National Championship experience all the time since SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
sdpb.org
Tornado recovery continues in Castlewood
Siding and shingles are reappearing on homes as life gradually returns to a new normal, but Castlewood’s school took the biggest hit from the tornado. Superintendent Peter Books said one unexpected benefit of the storm is the addition of more space for the school. “We purchased the three lots...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota natives playing on NDSU eager to face home state SDSU in FCS Title Game
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard all week what playing for a national title means to native South Dakotans on the South Dakota State roster heading into the FCS Championship. Yet there are three familiar faces at North Dakota State who will be wearing the black hat...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
KELOLAND TV
200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents. That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.
Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State. Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team. The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining. “We are […]
