Pierce County, WA

Comments / 308

BJ Eldred
2d ago

I think any harm to person with electric dependent equipment should be treated as terrorism and if harm proven,then a maximum sentence. There needs to be dire consequences to dissuade people from doing this. it is not a prank.

Rhetorical
2d ago

no slaps on the wrist for these people. I think I read someone died because they couldn't run their medical equipment. Charge them with murder one.

roger ashley
2d ago

they should be charged with terrorism! you take the grid out in a large area where somebody has a machine that keeps them alive, you may very well have just killed them

