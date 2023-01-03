Read full article on original website
BJ Eldred
2d ago
I think any harm to person with electric dependent equipment should be treated as terrorism and if harm proven,then a maximum sentence. There needs to be dire consequences to dissuade people from doing this. it is not a prank.
Reply(6)
42
Rhetorical
2d ago
no slaps on the wrist for these people. I think I read someone died because they couldn't run their medical equipment. Charge them with murder one.
Reply
6
roger ashley
2d ago
they should be charged with terrorism! you take the grid out in a large area where somebody has a machine that keeps them alive, you may very well have just killed them
Reply
2
