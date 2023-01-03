Read full article on original website
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement
More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Income-Driven Repayment Proposal Could Shrink Debt for Millions of Americans — Do You Qualify?
The Biden administration announced a proposal to reduce the cost of federal loan payments and pause payments for anyone making under $30,600 annually, according to a Jan. 10 announcement. This comes...
Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available
Counting CoinsPhoto byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023.
Student Loan Updates: Everything To Know in January if You Have Debt
The future of student loan debt for millions of Americans hangs in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February to decide whether the Biden administration went beyond its authority with...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed
People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
Student loan repayment plan proposed by Biden could cut monthly bills in half, with some borrowers paying $0
Details on President Joe Biden's long-awaited changes to income-based repayment plans have been released by the U.S. Department of Education. Details on President Joe Biden’s long-awaited changes to income-based repayment plans have been released by the U.S. Department of Education, and if implemented, they could help millions of borrowers better afford their monthly federal student loan bills.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s New REPAYE Plan Doesn’t Include Parent PLUS Borrowers
While millions of student loan borrowers are awaiting their fate -- as the Supreme Court is set to hear cases in February surrounding President Biden's student loan relief program -- the...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden says he was surprised to learn government records, including classified documents, were taken to his private office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president, which included some classified documents, had been taken to his private office after he had left public service.
Biden administration proposes ‘student loan safety net’ that would lower some repayments
The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms.
CNET
Here's What I'm Doing With My $6,000 Student Loan Refund
Early in December, thousands of dollars were deposited into my bank account from the US Department of Education. And though it's tempting to spend this money, I'm not taking any risks until there's clarity on student loan forgiveness. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From...
Student Loan Forgiveness: What Is the Income-Driven Repayment Account Adjustment and How Can You Apply?
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower has not gone well, to put it mildly. Legal battles continue to delay the loan forgiveness program from...
New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to allow student loan forgiveness plan
Washington — The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to uphold its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, arguing lower court decisions blocking the program have left millions of borrowers in limbo.The Supreme Court will hear arguments at the end of February in a pair of challenges to President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, one brought by a coalition of six Republican-led states and a second brought by two borrowers from Texas with outstanding student loans.The high court will weigh whether the states and borrowers have legal standing to challenge the lawfulness of the...
Biden’s latest student loan plan could cut some Americans’ payments in half
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – The U.S. Department of Education unveiled on Thursday its latest plan to curb the cost of Americans’ student loan payments. President Biden proposed a series of changes to the Revised Pay As You Earn plan – an income-driven repayment plan that caps a borrower’s student loan repayments at a percentage of their discretionary income – to reduce monthly debt costs and shorten the time frame to forgive borrowers’ loans, the White House said.
Prepare for More Inflation: Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cost $1 Trillion
According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost approximately $400 billion over the next 30 years. This cost will be added to the country's deficit.
