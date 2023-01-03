ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Editor’s Letter: Hour Detroit’s 2023 Hour Detroiters List and Notable Detroit Anniversaries

By Kate Walsh
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 4 days ago

In this issue, we present 2023’s Hour Detroiters , 12 individuals who are making a difference in metro Detroit and beyond. These honorees represent several sectors that make up the fabric of our city, including politics, the automotive industry, music, art, sports, community activism, tourism, and even the maritime industry.

When this feature debuted 20 years ago, it was a bit different. There was only one Detroiter of the Year. That honor went to Peter Karmanos Jr., who had recently opened his Compuware Corp.’s new $400 million headquarters downtown on Woodward at Monroe. This was 30 years after he and two friends had launched their first storefront in Southfield. Karmanos accomplished a lot in those three decades, including building the company to a revenue in the billions. The article also details his civic and charitable causes, including the $26 million he contributed to the Michigan Cancer Foundation, now the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vd2MG_0k2F8CUk00
Kate Walsh // Photograph by Brad Ziegler

Subsequent Detroiters of the Year comprised a colorful mix of residents, including Judge Damon J. Keith (2004), southeast Michigan’s military moms (2005), downtown developers (2006, the year Detroit hosted the Super Bowl), future Mayor Dave Bing (2007), Sarah Earley of the Belle Isle Women’s Committee (2008), Kid Rock (2009), philanthropists (2010; including Judge Keith again), and Dan Gilbert (2011).

The feature disappeared from the magazine for a while before returning as Hour Detroiters in 2020; the Hour Detroit team made up for that lag by including 24 honorees.

Speaking of anniversaries, if you haven’t guessed from reading my editor’s letters for the past 10 months, I’m pretty big on nostalgia. So, to start off the new year, I looked up a few events in Detroit history that are having notable anniversaries this year:

  • 260 years ago: Chief Pontiac besieges Fort Detroit during Pontiac’s Rebellion (1763)
  • 240 years ago: Michigan (and territory south of the Great Lakes) is ceded by Great Britain to the U.S. via the Treaty of Paris, which ended the Revolutionary War (1783)
  • 160 years ago: Henry Ford is born (1863)
  • 130 years ago: Palmer Park is established (1893)
  • 120 years ago: Ford Motor Co. is founded and incorporated (1903)
  • 95 years ago: The Fisher and Penobscot buildings are completed; the Detroit Zoo opens (1928)
  • 90 years ago: Diego Rivera completes his Detroit Industry Murals in the Detroit Institute of Arts (1933) 65 years ago: “The Spirit of Detroit” statue is dedicated (1958)
  • 55 years ago: The Detroit Tigers win the World Series, beating the St. Louis Cardinals (1968)
  • 45 years ago: The Great Blizzard of 1978 occurs (the snowfall started when my family and I were seeing a Disney movie at the Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak; I really don’t know how we got home)
  • 15 years ago: Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick resigns after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and no contest to one count of assaulting or obstructing a police officer (2008)
  • 10 years ago: Detroit files for bankruptcy (2013)
  • 5 years ago: Bedrock announces a $900 million two-building development on
    the site of the former Hudson’s department store (2018; FYI: Owner Dan Gilbert was a Detroiter twice, in 2011 and 2022)

This year also marks a milestone for contributor George Bulanda. This is his final The Way It Was column. George, who has worked on every issue of Hour Detroit in some capacity, is retiring. We wish him well and thank him for the hundreds of articles he has written about Detroit’s history and for sharing his memories of the many people and places he wrote about.

This story is from the January 2023 issue of Hour Detroit magazine . Read more in our digital edition .

The post Editor’s Letter: Hour Detroit’s 2023 Hour Detroiters List and Notable Detroit Anniversaries appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

New laws in Michigan in 2023, this year’s Hour Detroiters list, & more metro Detroit news

The 2023 Hour Detroiters list is here. A state senator who went viral, a singer-songwriter on a president’s playlist, a commodore, a rising soccer star, and more. The 12 individuals on the 2023 Hour Detroiters list are doing good things in the Motor City. Here are 11 new Michigan laws going into effect in 2023. […] The post New laws in Michigan in 2023, this year’s Hour Detroiters list, & more metro Detroit news appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023

Project: Michigan Central What it is: Ford Motor Co. made waves in 2018 when it announced it had acquired the long-abandoned and decaying Michigan Central Station. Now, that vision is on the brink of coming to fruition — and it’s not just about the station itself. The station will anchor a 30-acre walkable campus known […] The post Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Detroit developments for 2023

Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Culture Calendar: Top Events in Metro Detroit in 2023

Metro Detroit is always so full of events and other fun things to do that it can be tough keeping track of it all. To help you plan your weekend itineraries, we’ve asked Ryan Patrick Hooper, the host of CultureShift on 101.9 WDET to share his top January 2023 events in the area. Here, find his picks for […] The post Culture Calendar: Top Events in Metro Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

23 Things to do in Oakland County in 2023

Happy New Year, Southeast Michigan! The near year brings the opportunity to get out and explore our local attractions. Here are 23 simple ideas for things to do in Oakland County during 2023:. Visit the Oakland County Farmers Market, in Waterford – Open all year, including every Saturday during the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Remembering businesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit's Jazz community is mourning the death of Gretchen Valade, who passed away last week at the age of 97.The Carhartt heiress was a prominent arts supporter and philanthropist who founded Mack Avenue Records and kept the Detroit Jazz Festival alive."I came to call her the 'Angel of Jazz' many years ago because she has this purity of vision, purity of dream," Chris Collins, Professor Director of Jazz Studies and Valade Endowed Chair in Jazz at Wayne State University, said. In doing so, Valade turned the dreams of countless artists into reality. Sharing her success to ensure there was...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Recreational pot dispensary opens up on Detroit’s east side

Where a muffler shop once stood, Detroit’s first recreational dispensary is selling the loud. The long-awaited era of legally available recreational marijuana is here. DaCut, formerly a medical-only dispensary that replaced a blighted building at 12668 Gratiot Ave., opened its doors Wednesday to everyone over the age of 21.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
382
Followers
257
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy