Rebel Wilson speaks about the challenges of being both the breadwinner and a full-time mum

By Savanna Young For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the challenges of motherhood while being the breadwinner of her family.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, says her life has dramatically changed since welcoming her first child, daughter Royce - via surrogate - with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

'You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from - from that moment on, you’re just like - it was just, like, amazing and so emotional,' she told Today.

The Australian actress said it hasn't been easy managing motherhood with her demanding career.

'It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and - you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family - I like to think,' she added.

'So it’s really challenging too, like, "Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?"'

Rebel rang in the New Year with her girlfriend Ramona, 38, as well as friends and family in the US.

The Bridesmaids star announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, in November 2022, mentioning in her post how starting her own family had been years in the making.

She posted a photo of the child in a light pink onesie with unicorn socks along with a sweet caption sharing how proud she is to become a first time mum.

'Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,' she wrote.

She went on to express how grateful she was to her surrogate, saying: 'I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!'

Despite sharing much of her life on social media, including her new relationship, the Sydney-born actress has tried to keep her daughter's face out of the media.

Rebel publicly announced her romance with girlfriend Ramona in an Instagram post on June 10, sharing a photo of the pair cosying up to one another.

'I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,' she wrote at the time.

