Spicewood library book club hosts last 2022 meeting Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/03/2023

A local group of reading and learning advocates bid farewell to 2022 with the last meeting of the year on Dec. 28.

The Spicewood Community Library Book Club, sponsored by the Spicewood Community Library, hosted their final gathering that morning by making a list for the new year.

More specifically, the group of ladies, while hosting a festive celebration, compiled the venue’s recommended reading list for 2023.

The public is invited to patronize the Spicewood Community Library and browse the list as well as the libraries broader selection of reading materials.

Visitors are also welcome to join the Spicewood Community Library Book Club.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the library, 1011 Spur 191 in Spicewood,. For more information, call 830-693-7892 or visit www.spicewoodlibrary. org.