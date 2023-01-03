ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicewood, TX

Spicewood library book club hosts last 2022 meeting

By Special To The Highlander
The Highlander
The Highlander
 5 days ago
Spicewood library book club hosts last 2022 meeting Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxHse_0k2F87AM00 The Spicewood Community Library Book Club hosted their last meeting of the previous year and looks forward to kindling more public interest in the facility for 2023. Contributed photo
Body

A local group of reading and learning advocates bid farewell to 2022 with the last meeting of the year on Dec. 28.

The Spicewood Community Library Book Club, sponsored by the Spicewood Community Library, hosted their final gathering that morning by making a list for the new year.

More specifically, the group of ladies, while hosting a festive celebration, compiled the venue’s recommended reading list for 2023.

The public is invited to patronize the Spicewood Community Library and browse the list as well as the libraries broader selection of reading materials.

Visitors are also welcome to join the Spicewood Community Library Book Club.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the library, 1011 Spur 191 in Spicewood,. For more information, call 830-693-7892 or visit www.spicewoodlibrary. org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Highlander

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:03 Image Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). Body Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). HCHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit managed admission animal shelter facility which contracts with area cities and Burnet County. Pictured, from left, is Russell Graeter, HCHS board member; Jackie Haynes, HCHS secretary; Eddie Shell, philanthropist; Paighton Corley, shelter executive director; Linda Raschke, HCHS board member, and David Vaughn, HCHS vice president (not pictured, Dr. Dan McBride, HCHS president). Contributed photo
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Marble Falls artists work featured in city hospital

Marble Falls artists work featured in city hospital Special To The Highlander Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image A view from Lookout Mountain (Scenic Overlook) in Kingsland allows the art admirer to see what Packsaddle Mountain looks like in the distance. The art is on loan from the Highland Arts Gallery for the temporary exhibit in Georgetown. Contributed images ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Economic review reveals development boomed in 2022

Economic review reveals development boomed in 2022 Christian Fletcher Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image In May, the Marble Falls Hotel Group and the MFEDC announced the name of our landmark Downtown project: the Ophelia Hotel & Conference Center. Contributed renderings In March, Stantec completed design development on Phase 1b of the Parks Master Plan....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Eater

New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

PetCo Corp. turns dirt in Marble Falls

PetCo Corp. turns dirt in Marble Falls News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image Connie Swinney/The Highlander Body Crews for the past several weeks launched work clearing an area of land just north of the Marble Falls Walmart. A property search of the site, in the 2700 block of U.S. 281, indicated the land is owned by the company Petco. Petco officials have yet to confirm for The Highlander if a retail store will be built on site or for other company projects which include warehouses and transportation fleets.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
The Highlander

Building brotherhood and faith through crowns and chins

Building brotherhood and faith through crowns and chins Richard Zowie Special To The Highlander Tue, 12/27/2022 - 02:14 Image Allan Jones is the owner of Brothers Barber and Beard, 708 Second Street in Marble Falls. Contributed photo Allan Jones (left), a Fort Worth native who moved his family to Marble Falls two decades ago, opened with two barbers....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

182
Followers
203
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy