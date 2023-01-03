ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Body found in homeless encampment near I-805 in Fairmount Park neighborhood

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A body was discovered Monday morning in a homeless encampment just west of Interstate 805 in the Fairmount Park neighborhood of San Diego, and foul play is not suspected, a California Highway Patrol Officer said Tuesday.

Someone called 911 around 10:50 a.m. to report a possible deceased person in the encampment off Home Avenue. CHP units arrived and located "an obviously deceased male adult" thought to be between 30 and 35 years old, said CHP spokesperson Jesse Matias.

Matias said the man's body showed no signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner's Office has "concurred with that opinion" pending an autopsy and toxicology tests being run, Matias said. The man's identity has not yet been determined.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

One Young Man Dead, Another Wounded, in Shooting Near Palomar College in San Marcos

One young man died and another was wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a neighborhood near Palomar College, authorities reported. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy