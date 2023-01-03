Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
CBS Sports
NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Suffers elbow injury Friday
Okudah suffered an elbow injury during Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. The severity of the issue is unclear, but this is certainly a concerning development for the Lions' defense. If Okudah is sidelined for the critical Week 18 matchup, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Will Harris.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out, with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Chuck Noll's birthday: Legendary Steelers coach refused to accept a bonus after his first season in Pittsburgh
Dan Rooney saw something special in Chuck Noll right from the start. Rooney, the Steelers' late owner and president, was just starting to take over control of the organization from his father, Art, when he made the decision to hire Noll as head coach entering the 1969 season. The Steelers were coming off a 2-11-1 season, and the 37-year-old Noll had just helped lead the Baltimore Colts to an NFL championship as the team's defensive coordinator.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Downgraded, will not play
Smith (concussion) was downgraded and will not play Sunday against the Bills. That's now two consecutive games Smith will miss after suffering a concussion Week 16 against the Bengals. Expect Hunter Henry to see more work with the veteran tight end unavailable. The 28-year-old tallied five receptions and 52 yards in last week's win over the Dolphins with Smith sidelined.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
NFL free agency 2023: Early look at top 50 free agents features Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley as cream of crop
The 2023 NFL free agent class will be an interesting one, especially with the surplus of good running backs set to hit the open market. It's still a valuable position in the NFL, evidenced by the increase in rushing yards around the league as teams combat zone defenses and five-man defensive backfields.
CBS Sports
Lovie Smith meeting with Texans owner Cal McNair to make case for second season as head coach, per report
The Houston Texans might be changing coaches again. After just one season, the job status of Texans coach Lovie Smith beyond this season is uncertain, according to NFL Media. Smith has reportedly been meeting with Texans owner Cal McNair to state his case to remain Houston's coach. The Texans are 2-13-1 entering Sunday's game in Indianapolis.
