ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
92.9 WTUG

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

The Midday Report — Clouds Moving Into the Area with a Few Light Showers

RADAR & SAT CHECK: As of 12:40 pm, satellite is showing clouds moving across the northern portions of Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley, and under those clouds, there may be a few light raindrops reaching the surface over in portions of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Lawrence counties. The rest of the area has sunny skies and nice temperatures. As of the 12 pm roundup, we were seeing upper 50s to the upper 60s across the area. Several locations were tied as the warm spots at 68 degrees, while the cool spot was Gadsden at 57 degrees. Birmingham was at 65 degrees.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?

After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time

January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
LOUISIANA STATE
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours

We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

4 p.m. severe weather update

Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
284
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy