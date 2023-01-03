Read full article on original website
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
The Midday Report — Clouds Moving Into the Area with a Few Light Showers
RADAR & SAT CHECK: As of 12:40 pm, satellite is showing clouds moving across the northern portions of Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley, and under those clouds, there may be a few light raindrops reaching the surface over in portions of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Lawrence counties. The rest of the area has sunny skies and nice temperatures. As of the 12 pm roundup, we were seeing upper 50s to the upper 60s across the area. Several locations were tied as the warm spots at 68 degrees, while the cool spot was Gadsden at 57 degrees. Birmingham was at 65 degrees.
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?
After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time
January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours
We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
Vacations across America: Travel to America’s oldest city
At over 450 years old, St. Augustine, Florida, has a rich history as the oldest, continuously occupied U.S. city, and it sees more than 6 million visitors every year.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes cause damage in the South as rain again eyes California
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tornadoes swept across the South Monday and are on track for a repeat performance Tuesday, while California casts a weary eye toward an encore performance of heavy rain later this week.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaiian volcano resumes eruption as next storm eyes California
Start your day with the latest weather news – Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes its eruption as yet another atmospheric river storm eyes the West Coast today.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bomb cyclone, Pineapple Express combo threatens California
Start your day with the latest weather news – An atmospheric river combined with a powerful storm will hammer California with more heavy rain, snow and wind. The Southeast U.S. faces another day of severe storms.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching storms leave California, severe weather targets South
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak and winter storms are expected Monday while California wrings out after one soaking atmospheric river as another one looms later this week.
