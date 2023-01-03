ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NON%MUGGEL
3d ago

at least Dan Campbell stated they will be playing to WIN and will absolutely love to play SPOILERS ..... Either way hawks have to take care of business on Sunday....GO HAWKS

Jay Wells
3d ago

First time I remember where teams that are playing for the same spot are in different times? NFL would rather have GB that is obvious

British American
4d ago

professional league and GB could get burned thinking they are phoning it in. Seattle needs to win, fate will fill in the rest.

FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
FOX Sports

Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler

Playing at Lumen Field for the first time since the Seattle Seahawks unceremoniously released him during the offseason, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner looks forward to the opportunity to keep his former team out of the postseason. "To be in a position to spoil their playoffs hopes is always...
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ lineup has made one very important improvement

It’s been over a month since the Mariners last made an addition to their lineup, and while it has made for a tough offseason among the fan base, that doesn’t mean they haven’t improved. That’s a point Gary Hill, who is a member of the Mariners Radio...
