NON%MUGGEL
3d ago
at least Dan Campbell stated they will be playing to WIN and will absolutely love to play SPOILERS ..... Either way hawks have to take care of business on Sunday....GO HAWKS
Jay Wells
3d ago
First time I remember where teams that are playing for the same spot are in different times? NFL would rather have GB that is obvious
British American
4d ago
professional league and GB could get burned thinking they are phoning it in. Seattle needs to win, fate will fill in the rest.
