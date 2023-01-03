Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win
The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”
WIVB
These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
Four Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday night in voting against adjourning the House, pushing the motion to the cusp of failure after the GOP was unable to elect a Speaker for the second day in a row. The motion to adjourn ultimately passed in a narrow 216-214 vote, handing Republicans a...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
WIVB
‘A disaster’: Speaker fight exposes GOP leadership vacuum
NEW YORK (AP) — With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority. “Do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat,” Trump warned in all-caps on his...
WIVB
McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised former President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for pushing him over the finish line and helping him secure the gavel. He gave the two credit for convincing each of the six remaining Republican holdouts — of which Gaetz was one — to vote “present” on the 15th ballot, lowering the number of votes McCarthy needed to win.
Comments / 0