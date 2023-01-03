ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIVB

‘A disaster’: Speaker fight exposes GOP leadership vacuum

NEW YORK (AP) — With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority. “Do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat,” Trump warned in all-caps on his...
WIVB

McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised former President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for pushing him over the finish line and helping him secure the gavel. He gave the two credit for convincing each of the six remaining Republican holdouts — of which Gaetz was one — to vote “present” on the 15th ballot, lowering the number of votes McCarthy needed to win.

