Pittsburg, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic

JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field

JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library

JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
FS Chief of Police Retires in February

Travis Shelton, Chief of Police of the Fort Scott Police Department, will retire next month, after 26 years of service. “My retirement system provides you can retire at age 50, after 25 years service,” Shelton said. “I turn 50 in February.”. “I love Fort Scott and love working...
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area

GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
Jasper County to open new Courts building

JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two years of construction is officially wrapping up as Jasper County gets ready to launch its new courts building. Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the project at 7th and Pearl. The public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed

Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
GMFS Joplin Little Theatre

We’re happy to have Lisa Olliges-Green and Shawn Wake this morning! They’re here to tell us about a production at Joplin Little Theatre called “Proof”. A play about family dynamic, self-awareness, and finding the truth. We welcome you and yours to come and enjoy!
Obituary of Mary “Zibbie” Grove

Mary Elizabeth “Zibbie” Grove, 97, formerly of Fort Scott, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at Kingswood Manor, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born September 28, 1925, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin Hezekiah Coe, Sr., and. Katherine Lucille (Bittner) Coe. She married Charles...
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays 01-06-23

We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “Are you a cat, or a dog person?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
Wheaton, Mo. Police need help to locate robbery suspect

WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark-colored passenger car and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement

JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
