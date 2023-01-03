Read full article on original website
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
GMFS Lafayette House
We’re always happy to have Susan Hickam with us from the Joplin Lafayette House. This morning she tells us about the Joplin Elks Lodge hosting a Breakfast to Benefit the Lafayette House on January 7th!
Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic
JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
5-Star Moving pitches in for new Habitat For Humanity recipients
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest hassles of changing addresses is lining up and paying movers. But two Joplin area women won’t have to worry about that process. “It was huge, huge relief,” said Teresa Davis, Habitat House Recipient. Regina Ehrmantrout and Teresa Davis are the...
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale today
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hungry for Girl Scout cookies?. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today, January 6th. The new cookie this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays 01-06-23
We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “Are you a cat, or a dog person?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
GMFS Joplin Little Theatre
We’re happy to have Lisa Olliges-Green and Shawn Wake this morning! They’re here to tell us about a production at Joplin Little Theatre called “Proof”. A play about family dynamic, self-awareness, and finding the truth. We welcome you and yours to come and enjoy!
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
Driver in serious condition after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in serious condition after driving into a house Friday night. Springfield Police say officers were called to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into the home. Officers say the man was...
New Jasper Co. courts building is ready to open with state-of-the-art technology
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Three years and $35 million later – Jasper County now officially has a new courts building. This morning was a chance to show it off before operations kicked off, drawing a big crowd. The new Jasper County Courts Building is ready for business. “It...
