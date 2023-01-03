ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
Judy Arlyne Linhart

Missoula – Judy Arlyne (Mackey) Linhart, 80, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Missoula. She was born January 15., 1942, to the late Kenneth Willard Mackey and Anna Ventress (Smith) Mackey in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judy was raised in many places, due to her father’s military...
Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr.

Stevensville – Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr, entered paradise on Christmas Eve with faithful confidence, delivered by the Holy Spirit, in his salvation, offered by the Grace of our Father who art in Heaven and purchased by the sufferings and death of His Son Jesus Christ. Ray, age 80,...
A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
Stevensville – Hearings on Ordinance Change, Townhome Proposal

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing on 1-12-23 to amend Ordinance No. 150, removal of contradicting language in Sec. 24-17 4 (a). 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 will take place at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 1-26-23 Town Council Meeting. Public Hearing will also be held at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting for the proposed Pine Street Properties a proposal for 41 Townhomes on Pine Street in Stevensville MT. Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 and the proposed Pine Street Properties orally at the hearing Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm and comments can be given on the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 150 at the Public Hearing on January 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
