Read full article on original website
Related
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
bitterrootstar.com
Judy Arlyne Linhart
Missoula – Judy Arlyne (Mackey) Linhart, 80, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Missoula. She was born January 15., 1942, to the late Kenneth Willard Mackey and Anna Ventress (Smith) Mackey in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judy was raised in many places, due to her father’s military...
bitterrootstar.com
Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr.
Stevensville – Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr, entered paradise on Christmas Eve with faithful confidence, delivered by the Holy Spirit, in his salvation, offered by the Grace of our Father who art in Heaven and purchased by the sufferings and death of His Son Jesus Christ. Ray, age 80,...
crimereads.com
A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come
Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
Restoration of downtown Missoula building to reveal historic 1930s design
The Hammond-Arcade Building in downtown Missoula remains a one-story building constructed in the Art Deco style in 1934.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Ars Technica
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville – Hearings on Ordinance Change, Townhome Proposal
Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing on 1-12-23 to amend Ordinance No. 150, removal of contradicting language in Sec. 24-17 4 (a). 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 will take place at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 1-26-23 Town Council Meeting. Public Hearing will also be held at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting for the proposed Pine Street Properties a proposal for 41 Townhomes on Pine Street in Stevensville MT. Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 and the proposed Pine Street Properties orally at the hearing Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm and comments can be given on the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 150 at the Public Hearing on January 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
406mtsports.com
Former Missoula Hellgate runner Elise Stearns has become one of the Big Sky's most talented
MISSOULA – In the humblest way possible, former Hellgate cross country athlete and current Northern Arizona runner Elise Stearns knew she could win the Big Sky Conference 5K this past October. With a time of 16:25.3, the Missoula native edged out teammate Annika Reiss to claim the conference title...
Comments / 0