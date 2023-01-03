ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Hill

Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with citizens medal

President Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with a ceremony at the White House at which he will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 election officials and law enforcement officers. Among those being honored on Friday is former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused to overturn his state’s election…
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
The Hill

Watch live: House begins new Congress, elects Speaker

Tuesday marks the first day of the 118th Congress and the biggest day for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the House of Representatives is set to vote for its new Speaker. This is McCarthy’s second Speakership run after his fruitless 2015 bid, where he faced the same opposition from the right wing of the Republican…
Border Report

Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help

One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked.  “They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure out their Speaker.”  Cuellar, a prominent Blue Dog Democrat, […]
CBS New York

George Santos continues to face calls to step down

WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th CongressBut still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him."I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said."Do you...
New Hampshire Bulletin

D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage

WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
