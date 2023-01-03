Read full article on original website
Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with citizens medal
President Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with a ceremony at the White House at which he will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 election officials and law enforcement officers. Among those being honored on Friday is former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused to overturn his state’s election…
Ryan Zinke Returns To Congress, Promptly Misattributes Quote To His Hero
Theodore Roosevelt didn't say the phrase Zinke, a self-proclaimed "unapologetic admirer" of the 26th president, attributed to him — but George W. Bush did.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
What can’t the House do without a Speaker?
Frustrations are running high on both sides, as members say the stalemate is keeping Congress from performing basic functions.
Watch live: House begins new Congress, elects Speaker
Tuesday marks the first day of the 118th Congress and the biggest day for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the House of Representatives is set to vote for its new Speaker. This is McCarthy’s second Speakership run after his fruitless 2015 bid, where he faced the same opposition from the right wing of the Republican…
Eye Opener: What's it going to take to get a Speaker of the House?
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House is in growing jeopardy after six failed votes. Also, another deadly storm slams California in a week and brings dangerous winds and flooding to millions. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
This Capitol drama is turning into a horror show
There's a slow motion, open-ended drama playing on the floor of the House in which Republicans cannot come behind a speaker -- one of the most powerful and important jobs in US government.
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
Kevin McCarthy spotted in heated discussion with GOP holdout amid House speaker vote gridlock
Reps.-elect Kevin McCarthy and Andy Ogles were caught in a heated discussion Thursday after Ogles repeatedly shunned McCarthy's House speakership bid.
A message for new members of Congress: You can get along. Here’s how.
There is a myth that’s taken root in recent years that developing friendships with the other side and working with them will lead you to abandon your principles. Wrong.
U.S. thinks Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of salt, gypsum from mines near Bakhmut
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is of the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, is interested in taking control of salt and gypsum from mines near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, a White House official said on Thursday.
U.S. House fails to elect a speaker after 6 votes, 7th vote pushed to Thursday
After six failed votes, the U.S. House adjourns without a speaker and will have a 7th vote on Thursday.
Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help
One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked. “They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure out their Speaker.” Cuellar, a prominent Blue Dog Democrat, […]
George Santos continues to face calls to step down
WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th CongressBut still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him."I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said."Do you...
D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage
WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
No speaker yet, but a lot of speaking
With frustrations mounting, here were some of the most quotable moments from two days of struggle to elect a House speaker.
