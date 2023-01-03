ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
GoldDerby

Oscar flashback 50 years to 1973: ‘The Godfather’ vs. ‘Cabaret’; Marlon Brando refuses to accept Best Actor trophy

Fifty years ago, Angela Lansbury opened the 45th Academy Awards ceremony, with a song-and-dance number that paid homage to a day on a movie set. Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson shared Oscars hosting duties on March 27, 1973, a historical night of Academy controversies, record-making, and memorable moments. Enjoy our Oscar flashback 50 years to the ceremony on NBC. It began with Heston running late due to a flat tire; he was scheduled to deliver the voting rules in a “Ten Commandments” manner. Asked to fill in at the last minute was Clint Eastwood, who humorously claimed,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beetlejuice’ Producer on the Show’s Broadway Closure and Fate of the Movie Musical

After a whirlwind Broadway run, which involved getting handed a closing notice, seeing a ticket resurgence and then re-emerging at a different theater two years later, Beetlejuice is moving on to its afterlife. The musical, based on the 1988 Warner Bros. Film, will close at Broadway’s Marriott Marquis Theatre on Jan. 8 after a nine-month run and then continue on its recently launched national tour, as well as upcoming international productions in Brazil and Japan. It’s one of many shows now contending with a different Broadway environment and one that has been testing out the changed waters for movie musicals. More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Essence

Sheryl Lee Ralph On Not Being Included In 'Dreamgirls' Movie: 'It Hurt My Feelings'

Ralph played Deena Jones in the original 1981 musical production of 'Dreamgirls' on Broadway alongside Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine. In crowning Sheryl Lee Ralph for our latest Of the ESSENCE cover, we were symbolically giving the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress her overdue flowers. Doing so was also important for Jackée Harry, who sat down with Ralph for a conversation about their parallel paths in Hollywood and the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series that ties them together.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
womenworking.com

Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True

Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
GoldDerby

Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Deadline

Peter Bart: Could Awards-Season Galas Help Cure Hollywood’s Movie Malaise?

The curtain is being raised Thursday night on what looks to be an idiosyncratic festival awards season, as organizers of the Palm Springs Gala to kick off the Palm Springs Film Festival with a hope that audiences somewhere, somehow, will start talking about movies. Attendees are aware that their kids are lining up for the Avatar sequel but they themselves likely have not paid to see a movie this year — any movie. The customary excuse: There aren’t any new “grown up” movies around. In fact, two heralded, big-budget ($80 million each), non-franchise movies aimed at grown-ups, Babylon and White Noise, are box office...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Vice

Luca Guadagnino’s next movie is an Audrey Hepburn biopic

Luca Guadagnino’s projects continue to stack up. While Bones and All works the awards circuit, he’s currently doing the final mix on his tennis menage-a-trois comedy Challengers, all the while preparing for Queer, his William Burroughs adaptation set to start shooting later this year. But if that wasn’t enough, it seems like the wheels on his next next movie are finally in motion. And he’s turning his hand to a real-life figure this time, with a biopic about the life of Audrey Hepburn.
Deadline

‘Elvis’: Read The Screenplay For Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic About The King Of Rock And Roll

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races.  With his latest feature Elvis, Baz Luhrmann aims to restore the humanity of Elvis Presley, an artist with depths to equal his talents who in the more than 45 years since his passing has commonly been reduced to a pop-culture caricature.  Related Story Baz Luhrmann On Plans To Expand ‘Elvis’, His Historic Cannes Parties, Broadway's ‘Moulin Rouge’ And The Epic He's Re-Editing Into A Six-Part Series Related Story 'Women Talking': Read The Screenplay By Sarah Polley That Takes On Remaking "A Broken World"  Related Story Michael Giacchino To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy