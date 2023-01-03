Read full article on original website
‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest
Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
Oscar flashback 50 years to 1973: ‘The Godfather’ vs. ‘Cabaret’; Marlon Brando refuses to accept Best Actor trophy
Fifty years ago, Angela Lansbury opened the 45th Academy Awards ceremony, with a song-and-dance number that paid homage to a day on a movie set. Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson shared Oscars hosting duties on March 27, 1973, a historical night of Academy controversies, record-making, and memorable moments. Enjoy our Oscar flashback 50 years to the ceremony on NBC. It began with Heston running late due to a flat tire; he was scheduled to deliver the voting rules in a “Ten Commandments” manner. Asked to fill in at the last minute was Clint Eastwood, who humorously claimed,...
‘Beetlejuice’ Producer on the Show’s Broadway Closure and Fate of the Movie Musical
After a whirlwind Broadway run, which involved getting handed a closing notice, seeing a ticket resurgence and then re-emerging at a different theater two years later, Beetlejuice is moving on to its afterlife. The musical, based on the 1988 Warner Bros. Film, will close at Broadway’s Marriott Marquis Theatre on Jan. 8 after a nine-month run and then continue on its recently launched national tour, as well as upcoming international productions in Brazil and Japan. It’s one of many shows now contending with a different Broadway environment and one that has been testing out the changed waters for movie musicals. More from...
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Sheryl Lee Ralph On Not Being Included In 'Dreamgirls' Movie: 'It Hurt My Feelings'
Ralph played Deena Jones in the original 1981 musical production of 'Dreamgirls' on Broadway alongside Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine. In crowning Sheryl Lee Ralph for our latest Of the ESSENCE cover, we were symbolically giving the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress her overdue flowers. Doing so was also important for Jackée Harry, who sat down with Ralph for a conversation about their parallel paths in Hollywood and the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series that ties them together.
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
John Wayne Hilariously Ripped Into Dean Martin With Roast Jokes About Co-Starring as Love Interests
'True Grit' star John Wayne was invited to take part in Dean Martin's celebrity roast, where his segment resulted in an absolute laugh riot.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Peter Bart: Could Awards-Season Galas Help Cure Hollywood’s Movie Malaise?
The curtain is being raised Thursday night on what looks to be an idiosyncratic festival awards season, as organizers of the Palm Springs Gala to kick off the Palm Springs Film Festival with a hope that audiences somewhere, somehow, will start talking about movies. Attendees are aware that their kids are lining up for the Avatar sequel but they themselves likely have not paid to see a movie this year — any movie. The customary excuse: There aren’t any new “grown up” movies around. In fact, two heralded, big-budget ($80 million each), non-franchise movies aimed at grown-ups, Babylon and White Noise, are box office...
Luca Guadagnino’s next movie is an Audrey Hepburn biopic
Luca Guadagnino’s projects continue to stack up. While Bones and All works the awards circuit, he’s currently doing the final mix on his tennis menage-a-trois comedy Challengers, all the while preparing for Queer, his William Burroughs adaptation set to start shooting later this year. But if that wasn’t enough, it seems like the wheels on his next next movie are finally in motion. And he’s turning his hand to a real-life figure this time, with a biopic about the life of Audrey Hepburn.
Bonnie Milligan Is Carving Her Own Path On Broadway For Performers Like Herself
The actor, singer and and body diversity advocate is giving a star-making performance in "Kimberly Akimbo," an unconventional new musical.
Hulu’s New ‘Boston Strangler’ Movie Stars Keira Knightley as Journalist Who Broke Story
Looking for something to stream? There's a new movie on the way with ties to Massachusetts. This one, however, may be gruesome and is not recommended for a young audience. True crime stories have seen a popularity surge in recent years, from The Good Nurse to The Tinder Swindler to Netflix’s Dahmer.
‘Elvis’: Read The Screenplay For Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic About The King Of Rock And Roll
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. With his latest feature Elvis, Baz Luhrmann aims to restore the humanity of Elvis Presley, an artist with depths to equal his talents who in the more than 45 years since his passing has commonly been reduced to a pop-culture caricature. Related Story Baz Luhrmann On Plans To Expand ‘Elvis’, His Historic Cannes Parties, Broadway's ‘Moulin Rouge’ And The Epic He's Re-Editing Into A Six-Part Series Related Story 'Women Talking': Read The Screenplay By Sarah Polley That Takes On Remaking "A Broken World" Related Story Michael Giacchino To...
