Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It's been more than a week and still, no arrests or named suspects have emerged in the shooting death of Tracie Golden. Tracie was killed and carjacked outside of an east side liquor store. "My reaction is that can't happen here. No way. No way...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Detroit developments for 2023

Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Noted Flint fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland dies at 56

FLINT, MI -- A Flint man who made a name in the fashion industry, gaining widespread attention, has died at age 56. Tyrone Kirkland died Dec. 31, according to his obituary. Kirkland was just 21 in 1988 when he was hired to produce gowns for the Ebony Fashion Fair. His designs appeared on the runway alongside creations by Bill Blass, Christian Dior and Gianni Versace, according to a 2004 MLive article.
FLINT, MI

