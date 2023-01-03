Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
State grant to help in redevelopment of former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital
(WXYZ) — A state grant will help clean up a historic site and it could soon become an entertainment destination in metro Detroit. The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 to address contamination at the site of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital. Over the last few years, one of...
2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It's been more than a week and still, no arrests or named suspects have emerged in the shooting death of Tracie Golden. Tracie was killed and carjacked outside of an east side liquor store. "My reaction is that can't happen here. No way. No way...
New Detroit developments for 2023
Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
Rev. Jesse Jackson to host free MLK Day rally in Detroit
The event will be held at the Fox Theatre and honor six Detroiters ‘whose work have shined the light on humanity and expound the life of Dr. King’
Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
Fire and Ice Festival, Pistons and Red Wings among weekend events in metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the first weekend of the new year, which will be a big one for sports fans. In Detroit, both the Pistons and Red Wings will be home. There are also several winter-themed events taking place to kick off the new year. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Noted Flint fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland dies at 56
FLINT, MI -- A Flint man who made a name in the fashion industry, gaining widespread attention, has died at age 56. Tyrone Kirkland died Dec. 31, according to his obituary. Kirkland was just 21 in 1988 when he was hired to produce gowns for the Ebony Fashion Fair. His designs appeared on the runway alongside creations by Bill Blass, Christian Dior and Gianni Versace, according to a 2004 MLive article.
Avalon International Breads permanently closing flagship Midtown location this weekend
Detroit's Avalon International Breads is permanently closing its flagship location in Midtown this weekend and will transition into a new space inside Jolly Pumpkin, the company said on Tuesday. In a post on the Avalon Instagram page, Co-Founder Jackie Victor said they have worked to re-tool the business since the...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?
After taking office Sunday, The Detroit News reported Justice Kyra Bolden, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, chose Peter Martel, an ex-convict as her key aide. Just hours after the announcement, The Detroit News reported Peter Martel resigned.
Detroit’s underground dance venue The Salon calls it quits, and other local music news
Also: Why you need to hear avant-garde jazz supergroup Black Hand Side
Corewell Health East Hires Kelli Sadler as Chief Nursing Officer
Corewell Health East, the Beaumont half of the recent merger between Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, has recruited Kelli Sadler to serve as its chief nursing office. Sadler is a […] The post Corewell Health East Hires Kelli Sadler as Chief Nursing Officer appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Detroit’s WinterFest 2023 back with 1-day family-friendly, free event: What to know
For one day only, immerse yourself in a Detroit winter wonderland during WinterFest 2023 — with an array of indoor and outdoor activities. Presented by Detroit Parks and Recreation, WinterFest will return for its second year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The event it will be located at Adams Butzel...
